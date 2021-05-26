Virginia officials remember former Sen. John Warner as 'consummate statesman' and Chesapeake champion

Virginia leaders offered these comments Wednesday following the death of former U.S. Sen. John Warner:

“John Warner was a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own. ... In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today.” —U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va.

“Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend.

“Not having John Warner to go to for advice leaves a big hole in my life. But we can all celebrate a public servant who stood on principle, made us proud, and exemplified the best of what politics can be.—U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va.