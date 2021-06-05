Virginia primary elections to be held Tuesday

By STAFF REPORTS
Tuesday is primary election day in Virginia, and while the statewide races to determine the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general have gotten most of the attention, there are a few races that have local implications for the Fredericksburg area.
House of Delegates District 99, which includes King George County, part of Caroline County and the Northern Neck, is represented by Republican Margaret Ransone. She is running as the incumbent, and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election on Nov. 2.
Three candidates are running to represent the Democrats against Ransone: Linwood Blizzard, Zach Filtz and Jolicia Ward. Blizzard is a high school calculus teacher and pastor in Heathsville, and also serves as an adjunct theology professor at Virginia Union University. Filtz is a freelance writer from the Northern Neck, and Ward worked as a civilian for the Army and is now an advocate and activist for families seeking justice.
The 2nd House of Delegates District is also hosting a Democratic primary. Voters in parts of Stafford and Prince William counties can choose between incumbent Candi King and Pamela Montgomery to represent the Democrats in November, where they will face Republican Gina Ciarcia. King became a delegate by winning a special election—against Montgomery—to replace Jennifer Carroll Foy, who left office to run for governor.
The region’s only primary for local office is in Stafford’s Aquia District, where voters can choose between Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton and former Aquia supervisor Paul Milde to represent Republicans in the November election for the seat on the Board of Supervisors. Democrats did not name a candidate for the November election, but Brooke resident Monica Gary is expected to run as an Independent.
Otherwise, local voters will be limited to Democratic primaries for statewide offices. Among those running for the nomination for governor are Terry McAuliffe, Jennifer McClellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax. Candidates for lieutenant governor include Hala Ayala, S. “Sam” Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Elizabeth Guzman, Sean Perryman, Mark Levine and Xavier JaMar Warren. For attorney general, Jerrauld Jones is challenging incumbent Mark Herring to represent their party.
There are no primary elections for Republicans in statewide offices, where the candidates were selected at a convention in May. Glen Youngkin is the Republican candidate for governor, and will be joined on the ticket by Winsome Sears, the candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the candidate for attorney general. Bobby Junes is also on the Nov. 2 ballot for lieutenant governor, as an Independent candidate.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.