Virginia primary elections to be held Tuesday

By STAFF REPORTS

Tuesday is primary election day in Virginia, and while the statewide races to determine the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general have gotten most of the attention, there are a few races that have local implications for the Fredericksburg area.

House of Delegates District 99, which includes King George County, part of Caroline County and the Northern Neck, is represented by Republican Margaret Ransone. She is running as the incumbent, and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election on Nov. 2.

Three candidates are running to represent the Democrats against Ransone: Linwood Blizzard, Zach Filtz and Jolicia Ward. Blizzard is a high school calculus teacher and pastor in Heathsville, and also serves as an adjunct theology professor at Virginia Union University. Filtz is a freelance writer from the Northern Neck, and Ward worked as a civilian for the Army and is now an advocate and activist for families seeking justice.

