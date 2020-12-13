Virginia rail plan depends on land transfer that is picking up speed in Congress

Warner worked to shape the package with a bipartisan coalition of Senate centrists, with help from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, and other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House.

The $1.9 billion Long Bridge project is the heart of a rail package that Virginia is working to finalize with CSX and Amtrak that would give the state control of 350 miles of rail right-of-way and 225 miles of track as part of a $525 million deal with the freight rail company, which would benefit from the separation of freight and passenger train traffic at the river crossing.

“The proposed new Long Bridge project will double the capacity of the Potomac River rail crossing by adding a second two-track bridge adjacent to the existing bridge—alleviating this significant bottleneck and increasing rail capacity up and down the East Coast,” the Virginia congressional delegation and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D–D.C., said in a letter to congressional budget leaders just before Thanksgiving.

The near unanimous passage of the Long Bridge Act by the House reflects bipartisan support to move the legislation on a fast track to the Senate, Beyer said. He added that the bill’s technical nature—the park service doesn’t object to transferring control of the land—doesn’t diminish its significance.

“It’s a big deal,” he said in an interview after the vote. “It will have a ripple effect that will go all the way down to Georgia and Florida. If you live around metropolitan D.C., this has to be one of the most important projects.”