Virginia ramps up cybersecurity for election

Kolasky said the agency also aggregates and shares intelligence about threats collected from local election officials, state agencies and the private sector, as well as federal agencies such as the FBI.

Persico said his office stays in touch with a private sector election analysis center and the Virginia Fusion Center, which fuses together key counterterrorism and criminal intelligence resources from government agencies and private industry.

“When we see nefarious activity, we report it. That’s been crucial,” he said. “If everybody’s working in silos, it doesn’t help. Partnership is crucial.”

Hursti, a big proponent of paper ballots, said the United States isn’t the only country facing threats to the security of its elections, and knowledge is the most effective weapon for fighting back.

“People in the front lines have to have information,” he said. “We’re in this cyberwar together.”

He said victims shouldn’t be embarrassed to report a hack, and governments need to find ways to shield citizens if necessary.