Virginia ranked third nationwide for having most virus-related restrictions

The Virginia Department of Health continues to work through its data backlog and has reported 141 new deaths in the last two days.

As was the case with four new deaths reported Tuesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District, some fatalities happened weeks ago and were just added to the state database.

Wednesday’s report showed another death in Spotsylvania County, but local health officials determined that was a duplicate from an earlier report. However, one death reported in Stafford County on Tuesday actually was a Spotsylvania resident, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson. That means 42 of the 69 people who’ve died in the local health district lived in Spotsylvania.

As state public-health officials go through death certificates to update the number of Virginians who have died from the virus, a website has ranked the state as having the third-most restrictions nationwide in relation to the coronavirus.