Virginia reaches 70 percent vaccine goal; Fredericksburg area lagging

More than 1 million Virginians who have been vaccinated are “not mapped” by their localities, which means they’re not included in the vaccine tally for where they live, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine summary.

Of that total, 61 percent, or 656,649 people, have incorrect or missing addresses, Chamberlin said. The other 39 percent, or 423,674 residents, were vaccinated by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense, Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services and State Department.

Doses given by federal agencies are counted in the state total, but are not included in each locality, according to the state. And the information for localities doesn’t include residents who were vaccinated outside the state, Chamberlin said.

All these factors lead her to believe local vaccination rates are higher than state rates suggest.