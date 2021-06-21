Virginia reaches 70 percent vaccine goal; Fredericksburg area lagging

Virginia reached what Gov. Ralph Northam hailed as a “significant milestone” on Monday as it became the 16th state to have 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“The virus is in retreat, our economy is growing and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” Northam said during a celebratory event in Richmond. “A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector and across all levels of government.”
While Virginia has met the goal set last month by President Joe Biden, most localities in the Fredericksburg area still trail it by a considerable margin, according to state data. Biden wants America to celebrate its independence from the pandemic by meeting the 70 percent goal by the Fourth of July, but only one locality in the region, Fauquier County, is even close, with a vaccination rate of 66 percent among adults.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Spotsylvania leads the adult vaccination rate with 58 percent. Next comes Stafford with 56 percent; Fredericksburg, 53 percent; Caroline, 52 percent; and King George, 50 percent.
RAHD officials believe local vaccination rates are higher than what’s reflected on the state website, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist.
More than 1 million Virginians who have been vaccinated are “not mapped” by their localities, which means they’re not included in the vaccine tally for where they live, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine summary.
Of that total, 61 percent, or 656,649 people, have incorrect or missing addresses, Chamberlin said. The other 39 percent, or 423,674 residents, were vaccinated by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense, Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services and State Department.
Doses given by federal agencies are counted in the state total, but are not included in each locality, according to the state. And the information for localities doesn’t include residents who were vaccinated outside the state, Chamberlin said.
All these factors lead her to believe local vaccination rates are higher than state rates suggest.
“With our district having a large population of active duty and retired military members, federal employees and government contractors who travel extensively for their work, we believe RAHD’s actual adult vaccination rates to be among the areas with an artificially lower recorded rate,” Chamberlin said. “Due to data limitations, as of right now, it is still difficult to say whether the individual localities that make up RAHD will meet the 70 percent mark by July 4, as the locality data is missing for a number of individuals.”
It’s not clear if the VDH will provide locality information on those who aren’t mapped. Early on in the vaccine rollout, state officials lobbied federal agencies to provide at least statewide numbers on how many Virginians had gotten federal doses.
Even though there’s been a slowdown in the number of first doses administered locally each week, “We do continue to see people seek out the COVID-19 vaccine, which is encouraging,” Chamberlin said.
She and other health officials hope new initiatives will improve the rates even more. For instance, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to and from vaccination sites. Through July 4, almost 150 pharmacies in Virginia are extending their hours, especially on Friday nights, to accommodate people who may have been unable to schedule a vaccine.
Vaccines are available for anyone 12 or older. Those interested can find clinics near them by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877/829-4682. The website, vaccines.gov, also finds nearby clinics based on a person’s address.
Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 continue to fall locally. As of Sunday, the Rappahannock Area Health District averaged three new cases a day over a seven-day period. Those are rates that haven’t been seen since the early days of the pandemic.
The RAHD reported five people in the hospital with virus issues as of Monday, and there’s been one local death reported in the last 11 days. A Spotsylvania woman in her 70s, who was Asian or Pacific Islander, was the 290th person in the local health district to die from COVID-19.
