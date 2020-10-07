Virginia reporting lag responsible for low numbers of new local virus cases

Only five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The area hasn’t seen daily increases that low since late March, except for two days in July when there were reporting flukes with the Virginia Department of Health. That seems to be the reason for Wednesday’s unusually low number, according to officials with the local health district.
Additional cases had been reported for the area but didn’t show up on the state site, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. She hoped the matter would be resolved by Thursday.
Wednesday marked the 13th day in a row when the local area, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, had daily increases in the 20s, teens or less.
By contrast, between mid-August and mid-September, new daily cases climbed by the 30s, 40s and even 50s on 20 different days.
Support Local Journalism
The positivity rate of tests, which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken, has averaged less than 5 percent recently, which public-health officials view as low. On Wednesday, its rate for the last seven days was 4.8 percent, same as statewide.
However, 22 people were hospitalized in the last week, a number was higher than the week before, according to a district report that looks at statistics from one week to the next.
Since March, 400 people have been treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the area’s three hospitals.
While 30-somethings represented more virus cases than any other age group in early months of the pandemic, that number has shifted to a younger group. More 20-somethings, or 1,096 people in the local health district, have tested positive for the virus than any other age group.
People at opposite ends of the age represent the smallest number of people with confirmed cases. There have been 221 children, age 9 and under, and 226 people, age 80-plus, who have tested positive.
However, the results have been more lethal among the older crowd. Two children have been hospitalized, and none have died. Of those in their 80s, 90s and beyond who’ve gotten sick, 81 have been hospitalized and 38 have died.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.