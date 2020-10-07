Virginia reporting lag responsible for low numbers of new local virus cases

Only five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The area hasn’t seen daily increases that low since late March, except for two days in July when there were reporting flukes with the Virginia Department of Health. That seems to be the reason for Wednesday’s unusually low number, according to officials with the local health district.

Additional cases had been reported for the area but didn’t show up on the state site, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. She hoped the matter would be resolved by Thursday.

Wednesday marked the 13th day in a row when the local area, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, had daily increases in the 20s, teens or less.

By contrast, between mid-August and mid-September, new daily cases climbed by the 30s, 40s and even 50s on 20 different days.

The positivity rate of tests, which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken, has averaged less than 5 percent recently, which public-health officials view as low. On Wednesday, its rate for the last seven days was 4.8 percent, same as statewide.