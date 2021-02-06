Virginia retreat helps veterans, first responders recover

Falke had become fascinated with Dr. Richard Tedeschi, who worked with Vietnam War prisoners of war to develop post-traumatic growth, a science that examines personal transformation in the wake of traumatic life events.

“The concept of post-traumatic growth is, once you’re through your struggle, you turn around and help others through theirs,” said Falke.

Falke’s program helps veterans and first responders find inner peace and helps them heal others, returning to society productive and successful. Both the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Disabled American Veterans partner in Falke’s endeavor.

Calder, who is still involved in PATHH, said the healing process for him began when he shared his story with others in the program, while others shared theirs with him. He said that experience allowed him to open up his emotions for the first time in his life.

“Something happened,” said Calder. “I’m not going to sit [and talk] with a university graduate, but when a veteran talks to you, I’m going to sit there and listen.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}