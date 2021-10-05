Virginia’s federally recognized tribes begin drafting a sovereignty accord

“It is an understatement to say the United States and state governments have too often failed to live up to the terms of agreements with the tribes who were here first,” Northam said.

Chief Kenneth Branham of the Monacan Indian Nation summed up what most were saying after the program.

“Today, they went very deep into the subject and that was very refreshing to get the rest of the story,” he said.

Rappahannock Chief Richardson said she was pleased with the day and that some 300 people attended online, in addition to the 100 or so in the room.

“The opportunity to capture all of this information on the history and the sovereignty of the tribes and to be able to use it to educate our own people and others,” she said. “I think it will be something we will do every year from now on to maintain that relationship with the state.”