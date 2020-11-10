Virginia sees more virus outbreaks in hospitals; local ER visits are rising

Even though there’s finally positive news about a possible vaccine for COVID-19, reports from local and state health officials show some disturbing trends.
Across Virginia, there were more virus outbreaks in hospitals during October than any other time in the eight months since the pandemic began, according to Dr. M. Norman Oliver, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health.
In a letter to medical providers, Oliver said recent investigations “have highlighted the need to reiterate infection prevention and control procedures.” He said COVID-19 as well as other “multidrug-resistant organisms” are spreading in several hospitals and health care facilities, highlighting the need to focus on prevention and control measures across the board.
None of the recent outbreaks occurred locally. While there have been five outbreaks at various area medical facilities since March, none occurred in the last four weeks, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The Virginia Mercury, an online news service that covers state government, obtained data through a Freedom of Information request from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. It revealed that more than 10 different hospitals reported COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations among employees between August and October.
In addition to the clusters in hospitals, Oliver reported that there were 70 confirmed outbreaks in various settings statewide for the week that ended Oct. 24. That’s also the highest weekly number since the pandemic began, he said.
New cases, hospitalizations and the number of people visiting emergency rooms with COVID-like illnesses are rising locally, Balmes–John said. The state health department tracks the number of people with fever and other symptoms of respiratory infections—coughing or shortness of breath—who end up in emergency departments.
Locally, there were 145 such visits for the week that ended Saturday. For the previous week, the total was 117 patients.
“This indicates greater spread of COVID-19 across the community,” she said. “Though many of us are experiencing COVID fatigue, with the number of new cases increasing locally, it is extremely important to continue to take steps to slow the spread of the disease.”
While the data on COVID-like illnesses doesn’t represent confirmed cases—or even the number of patients who need to be admitted—it does speak to the burden on health care facilities and the community, the VDH states. Its website, vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, shows the local peak came the week ending March 14, when there were 228 visits consisting of COVID-like symptoms.
In addition, case investigations have shown that more people are getting the virus as a result of large social gatherings, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties. He noted how efficiently the virus spreads in large groups and urged continued vigilance.
“We cannot will it away or pretend it has already left,” he said. “The virus is still out there and spreading. And there will be attendant hospitalizations and deaths for some of us.”
Case investigators with the Rappahannock Area Health District have noticed more cases as a result of social gatherings in both large and small numbers, Balmes–John said. In addition, health officials are seeing many households with multiple family members testing positive.
She advised those with confirmed cases to use different bedrooms and bathrooms than other family members. When that’s not possible, she suggested increased cleaning of high-touch areas, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks, “even within your home.”
Those who care for the most vulnerable populations are fearful when case numbers rise in a community because the data shows the same thing quickly follows in long-term care settings. After seven weeks of declining cases in nursing homes, cases began to increase as more than 35 states started reporting more new cases daily, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Between mid-September and the week of Oct. 18, cases among the general population went up by 61 percent—and those in nursing homes then rose by 44 percent, according to the association.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the various trends during a news conference Tuesday. After almost an hour of talking about the way the virus spreads, how the state would administer a vaccine and the increased number of COVID-19 tests available—on some days, more than 22,000 people are tested—Northam said the reason cases are rising boils down to two things.
“People are gathering, and they’re not wearing masks,” he said.
As he contemplated how to change behaviors, he said the answer is to “convince them to put a mask on in the morning. That, in my mind, is not asking a whole lot, but it certainly is for some people.”
The Democratic governor said he hoped that having the same message come from Washington and President-Elect Joe Biden going forward would help matters.
