Virginia sees more virus outbreaks in hospitals; local ER visits are rising

In addition, case investigations have shown that more people are getting the virus as a result of large social gatherings, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties. He noted how efficiently the virus spreads in large groups and urged continued vigilance.

“We cannot will it away or pretend it has already left,” he said. “The virus is still out there and spreading. And there will be attendant hospitalizations and deaths for some of us.”

Case investigators with the Rappahannock Area Health District have noticed more cases as a result of social gatherings in both large and small numbers, Balmes–John said. In addition, health officials are seeing many households with multiple family members testing positive.

She advised those with confirmed cases to use different bedrooms and bathrooms than other family members. When that’s not possible, she suggested increased cleaning of high-touch areas, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks, “even within your home.”