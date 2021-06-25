Virginia senators, Wittman seek heritage designation for Northern Neck

Three lawmakers want to designate the Northern Neck a national heritage area, a move aimed at preservation and spurring economic activity.
The Northern Neck National Heritage Area Act was introduced Thursday by 1st District Republican Rep. Rob Wittman and Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
A news release from Wittman’s office said if the designation is approved, it “would deliver critical federal dollars, encourage public–private partnerships, and assign a specific entity—the Northern Neck Tourism Commission—to help protect the Northern Neck’s natural, cultural, scenic and recreational resources.”
“The Northern Neck’s lands and waters showcase a natural beauty unlike any other,” Wittman said in the release. “As a longtime resident of the Northern Neck, I know our heritage is unique and worthy of preserving.”
The legislation is the result of a national heritage feasibility study by the National Park Service, which was launched in 2009 and was completed in June 2020. The study area has five counties—King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland.
The study “identified a nationally significant story with several themes, continuing local traditions, and a strategic assemblage of associated natural and historic resources” in the Northern Neck region.
Among the region’s themes, the study highlighted the continued “agricultural practices, maritime traditions, foodways, and a defined regional identity first established in the 17th century” and the “potential for future conservation, educational and recreational opportunities.”
Bordered by the Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, the Northern Neck lays claim to being the birthplace for three presidents, and has historic sites for each: George Washington, James Madison and James Monroe.
In the study’s description of the region, it is noted the area was known as the Northern Neck in Colonial times and added that the “American Indian tribe connected to the peninsula used the same word to identify themselves, the river, and the land they called home—Rappahannock, ‘where the tide ebbs and flows.’ ”
The Northern Neck remains largely rural, with about 76,000 residents living there, according to the study. Farming and fisheries are traditions that continue in the Northern Neck.
The study determined the region met all necessary national heritage criteria and the results were sent to Congress.
Sens. Warner and Kaine praised the Northern Neck’s attributes for the designation.
Warner said the region “is reflective of the commonwealth’s unique history, with deep connections to eight Algonquian tribes and a number of American statesmen,” adding that the designation also would protect the Northern Neck’s “rich history” and spur “long-lasting economic opportunity in the region.”
Kaine also noted the “beauty and cultural significance” of the region and how heritage designation would boost tourism and strengthen the state’s economy.
