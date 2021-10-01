Virginia State Fair in full swing after COVID closure last year

“This year, the goal was to open and have the fair. … We’re really just focused on ensuring that people have a safe experience here and they have fun,” said Wiley.

By mid-week, vendors at the fairgrounds already seemed pleased with the volume of foot traffic and the high numbers of sales they’ve seen lining up so far.

“Last weekend, attendance was up,” said Patrick Wright of Hamburg, N.Y., who has been selling piping hot slices of pizza at the fair for over 35 years. “This is one of my favorite places.”

Wright, like so many other vendors in the fair and carnival industry, found himself unemployed last year, when events across the country were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of [vendors] got those PPP loans, but we couldn’t, because you had to have your business started and open by Feb. 20 and we don’t open up until June 1,” said Wright.

He now expects his sales this year will be better than what he took in two years ago.

“Right now, we’re 5 percent better than what we did in 2019,” said Wright.