Virginia State Fair in full swing after COVID closure last year

After a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Fair of Virginia has returned to Caroline County.
“We could not be happier to be back this year,” said Pam Wiley, communications director for the State Fair of Virginia. “People seem very pleased to be here and to have this experience again with their families.”
Henry Hendrix, of Lynchburg, made the first trip of his life to the State Fair on Wednesday and said coming to the outdoor event felt like a personal Independence Day, following months of being clamped down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In 68 years, I finally made it,” said Hendrix. “We’re having a blast and the pig races, that’s my favorite.”
Wiley said plans to open the fair this month began in late spring, when fair officials made their final decision to move forward with the annual event held every year in late September since the event was officially established in 1854.
Larry Cohron, 80, of Stuarts Draft, has been a regular at the State Fair since the early 1940s. He’s also in charge of the cow’s birthing pavilion, where three calves have already been delivered since the fair opened Sept. 24.
Three times a day during the fair, Cohron gives hand-milking demonstrations at the pavilion. He said last year he was “mostly bored” at home when news came the State Fair was canceled.
“We look forward to it. It’s a special time of year,” said Cohron. “It’s so good to be back.”
This year’s event includes everything one would expect to find at a country fair, including live animals, culinary and creative arts, kids shows, interactive agricultural displays and educational experiences for all ages. Live music and traditional fair food is also plentiful, as is antique farm equipment, crafts, baked goods, carnival rides and live demonstrations at vendor booths.
“We can comfortably say that people will recognize the fair experience that they remember when they come out,” said Wiley.
Since 2009, the Meadow Event Park, which lies two miles east of Kings Dominion, has hosted the State Fair of Virginia. Prior to that, the fair was held in multiple locations in and around the Richmond area, including the land that is today the Richmond Raceway.
Dennis Weaver of Glen Allen, who made his first visit to the park this week, said he remembers going to the state fair years ago when it was held at the Richmond raceway site. Weaver said he is impressed with the 300-acre fairground site in Caroline County.
“It’s large and it’s nice, very nice,” said Weaver. “It’s very much bigger than it used to be at the racetrack.”
Although Fredericksburg Fair officials reporting attendance figures soon after they opened their gates in August, Wiley said she doesn’t expect to release attendance figures from the 10-day state fair until mid-October.
“This year, the goal was to open and have the fair. … We’re really just focused on ensuring that people have a safe experience here and they have fun,” said Wiley.
By mid-week, vendors at the fairgrounds already seemed pleased with the volume of foot traffic and the high numbers of sales they’ve seen lining up so far.
“Last weekend, attendance was up,” said Patrick Wright of Hamburg, N.Y., who has been selling piping hot slices of pizza at the fair for over 35 years. “This is one of my favorite places.”
Wright, like so many other vendors in the fair and carnival industry, found himself unemployed last year, when events across the country were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of [vendors] got those PPP loans, but we couldn’t, because you had to have your business started and open by Feb. 20 and we don’t open up until June 1,” said Wright.
He now expects his sales this year will be better than what he took in two years ago.
“Right now, we’re 5 percent better than what we did in 2019,” said Wright.
Daniel Young, of Pinson Novelties of Summerville, S.C., said not only has business been good so far at his balloon and toy booth, but the entire post-COVID fair season across the country has been mostly successful for him and his business.
“Business has been great,” said Young. “It’s been double what it was in 2019. So I don’t know about attendance, but profit wise, everything’s been wonderful.”
Young said his outlook for this coming final weekend is even better.
“We’ll be at 100 percent foot traffic both days,” he said.
Wiley said although even more exhibitors expressed interest in coming back to the fair this year, the fallout from the pandemic was still impacting their decision to do so.
“They had to make a business decision on whether they were ready to come back and whether they wanted to travel here,” she said.
Wiley said visitors to the fairgrounds this weekend will find plenty of hand wash and sanitation stations positioned throughout the grounds. She also said the park follows state COVID-19 guidelines and face masks are not required while on the property.
“If people want to wear a mask, if that’s how they’re comfortable enjoying the fair, then they certainly can do that,” said Wiley.
The State Fair runs through Oct. 3. Admission is $16 at the gate, but Wiley said patrons can save a dollar on admission by purchasing tickets online at statefairva.org.
“We encourage people to buy online,” said Wiley. “That’s a line they don’t have to stand in when they get here.”
