Virginia State Police, Caroline NAACP meet for dialogue, dinner

When Virginia State Police 1st Sgt. Dylan Davenport was appointed area commander of Caroline and King George counties last fall, she knew she wanted to become involved in the rural but growing communities.

Davenport said ties between state troopers and King George stakeholders have been firm for quite a while.

So she particularly set out to establish connections in Caroline, where her office sits at 110 Milford St. in Bowling Green.

Davenport believed her concept for outreach in Caroline had to be heartier than the routine Coffee with a Cop program that she has planned in King George.

She invited members of the Caroline branch of the NAACP for pizza, wings and salad on a recent outing to Roma’s Italian Restaurant.

The meal between Davenport, two of her troopers and several invested Caroline residents was meant to be filling. The conversation was sometimes heavy, as well.

They discussed everything from ways to improve safety on Caroline’s roads and vacancies with the VSP to policing in the post-George Floyd era and how to be transparent when carrying a weapon during a traffic stop without alarming an officer.

Davenport is the first Black woman to lead the Area 44 office in Caroline, and she said she’s prepared to make herself available as a resource for community leaders and organizations.

“Going forward, I would like to partner more with the community,” Davenport said. “This isn’t us changing the stance of the State Police. We are still largely traffic control and we support the Sheriff’s Office in what ways we need to support them. However, we do serve you and the public.”

Davenport said one of the agency’s first priorities in Caroline is to improve safety on the roads. She said the VSP will have an increased presence this summer with safety checkpoints on various roads in the county. Davenport said these won’t be large scale sobriety checkpoints and they’re expected to last 30 minutes to an hour.

“You might see them once a month,” Davenport said. “We don’t want it to be too often and they’re going to be focused on roads where we have problems.”

Davenport said one of the major concerns is pedestrian safety in the Carmel Church area, which is populated with truck stops. Davenport said many people are constantly walking back and forth across the busy Rogers Clark Boulevard, including some going to work.

She noted there are a large number of out-of-state travelers entering and exiting Interstate 95. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area in February.

“That is a huge commuter center and we’re driving through like we don’t have any sense whatsoever,” Davenport said. “That is a difficult location for safety concerns to have a checking detail set up. But it is a goal if I can engineer it just right. If we go out there and we cause an accident, we haven’t done anything.”

Davenport said one option instead of a checkpoint may be to have troopers consistently making rounds in the area.

She said other streets that have been identified as areas of concern are Ladysmith Road, Frog Level Road, Ruther Glen Road, State Route 30 and the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Rogers Clark.

Manpower to influence a change in driving habits is a challenge for the VSP.

Davenport said the agency is seeking applicants for a number of positions, including several civilian jobs. She said recruiting is different than in past years because now applicants can select where they want to be stationed as opposed to being sent primarily to the Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia regions.

Davenport said the VSP is searching for people in groundskeeping, communications, mechanics and other entry-level positions.

“There is room for just about any interest in the State Police, whether you want to be in uniform or whether you prefer to stay on the civilian side,” Davenport said.

Davenport acknowledged that one issue in recruiting officers is the climate surrounding the profession the past two years.

Caroline NAACP member Linda Thomas, the past president of the state branch, said it’s imperative that police officers with a mindset to serve the community hold others who are harming the profession accountable.

“This is real because there are cops who are not good, who do not need to be in the business and we all need to get them gone,” said Thomas, who helped Davenport arrange the gathering. “They’re getting [other officers] hurt and they’re getting us killed.”

NAACP representatives said the goal of the get-together was to obtain information they could relay to the minority community in Caroline. It was the second time in the past year that the organization has had a roundtable discussion with the VSP.

Davenport said she’s hopeful to bridge any gaps with a continued open dialogue.

NAACP members left encouraged by that statement because members say the organization has been unable to reengage the county Sheriff’s Office for more than a year.

“We have to find a way to get them back to the table,” NAACP Vice President Reuben Rock said.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

