Virginia tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

In the midst of signs that the state is turning the corner on the pandemic, Virginia passed the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

As of Monday, 10,060 Virginians have died from the virus, including 244 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Three more local deaths also were reported Saturday and Sunday, All were men; two were from Spotsylvania and one from Stafford. One was Latino and in his 50s, the other two were white, age 80-plus.

While more women have tested positive for COVID-19 locally and statewide, more men have developed serious cases that led to hospitalization or death. In the local health district, six of every 10 people who’ve died have been men.

Virginia ranks as the 14th lowest state nationwide in deaths per 100,000 people, according to data compiled and updated daily by The New York Times. Virginia’s rate is 117 deaths per 100,000 people.

New Jersey has the highest rate (269) and Hawaii has the lowest (32.) Among Virginia’s neighbors, those with lower rates per 100,000 people are North Carolina (112) and Kentucky (115). Those with higher rates are Maryland (133); West Virginia (141); Washington, D.C. (148) and Tennessee (169).

