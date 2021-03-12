Virginia vaccine coordinator says state should 'easily meet' Biden's goals

Virginia will “easily meet the marker” set by President Joe Biden to make all adults who want the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for it by May 1 and “potentially outpace it by a couple weeks,” Dr. Danny Avula said on Friday.
He’s the state’s vaccine coordinator, and he’s hoping Virginia will get through its current tier—for those age 65 and over; people ages 16–64 with underlying conditions and certain essential workers—by mid-April, then open up appointments to essential workers in Tier 1c and then the general public.
“That feels right around the corner,” Avula said.
As of Friday, about 2.5 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in Virginia, where almost 20 percent of the population has gotten at least one shot.
Vaccine clinics across the state have been dispensing almost 55,000 doses a day—exceeding a goal set earlier by Gov. Ralph Northam—and the push moved Virginia to fourth place nationwide in terms of the percentage of doses administered. That’s a marked improvement from January, when the commonwealth was near the bottom. Virginia is ranked 12th in the nation in terms of population, and it’s also 12th in the number of people fully vaccinated, Avula said.
During a media briefing, he said the shift from Tier 1b to 1c will be much smoother than the shift from the first tier, of health-care workers, to the current phase.
“We’re just in a completely different supply environment that will allow us to get vaccine to every part of the state and to keep it moving quickly,” he said.
Virginia is getting almost 400,000 first and second doses of vaccine weekly, but Avula expects that number to ramp up to more than 600,000 by the end of the month as more Johnson & Johnson vaccines become available.
In terms of which vaccine people may get, Avula said that people are notified when they’re invited to make appointments which one is being used. If people don’t want that particular brand, they can choose not to make an appointment at that time, Avula said. They can wait for the next invitation without losing their spot in line, he said.
The Rappahannock Area Health District is keeping a list of those who are eligible for vaccination and would prefer the Johnson & Johnson shot. Those interested can contact rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425