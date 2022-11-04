Virginia veterans' official shares smiles and special coin in Spotsylvania

Kenneth Horton knew he was going to advance to a new phase of the court program for veterans with legal problems, but he had no idea it would come with such pomp and ceremony.

Craig Crenshaw, the Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs—and a retired Marine Corps major general, to boot—was a special guest Thursday at the regular session of the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket. Held at Spotsylvania Circuit Court and presided over by Judge Ricardo Rigual, who also served in the Marines, the session marked the first time that Horton moved up in the program.

When his name was called, the 35-year-old stood in front of the judge, who praised him for all the good things he’d been hearing. Horton, who’d been charged with driving under the influence this spring, had been to the necessary meetings for treatment and support as part of the intensive program aimed to get nonviolent offers back on track.

Horton had lost his driver’s license with the charge and Rigual told him Thursday that the paperwork had been completed for him to get a restricted license. Then, instead of simply handing him a certificate, the judge asked the special guest to do the courtroom equivalent of pinning stripes on Horton—or at least the way the Marines would do it.

Crenshaw cupped a special challenge coin in his palm, then shook hands with Horton and congratulated him. Crenshaw was on a tight schedule and had to scoot, but not before Rigual returned the favor and gave him a coin representing the veterans program.

Meanwhile, Horton and his mother, Rosie, both have some experience with the Army. She retired after 20 years and he served from 2009–12, including as gunner in Afghanistan, providing support to medical units.

Both were flabbergasted by Thursday’s events, and the attention Kenneth Horton received.

“I’m shocked, surprised and extremely happy about it,” he said. “I had no idea this was happening today.”

One by one, fellow program participants came over to congratulate Horton and wish him well. A program mentor waited for him outside the courtroom and told him to keep the momentum going.

“You got the whole world waiting for you,” Dexter Griffin told Horton. “Turn the page, take the step, don’t forget that.”

That’s exactly what Crenshaw said to the courtroom during his remarks. Anyone who’s been in uniform or “worn the cloth of our great nation,” feels the kindred spirit among fellow service members. The men and women who voluntarily serve as mentors, all fellow veterans, are as close as a phone call away, Crenshaw said.

“The mentors you have, the ones who sit there kneecap to kneecap and have those frank discussions with you, they have invested their time and their energy because they want to, because they want to be a part of your success,” he said. “So continue to do what you do, continue to recognize there’s a light at the end—and there are going to be challenging times through this journey—but you have a phone call you can make.”

As head of Virginia Veterans and Defense Affairs, Crenshaw focuses on opportunities for veterans and servicemembers who are making the transition from the military. Crenshaw said he could stand there for days and recite all the opportunities available in the state, which has 700,000 veterans and their families.

Virginia also has the nation’s fastest-growing veteran population and the greatest number of veterans in the workforce per capita, according to Veterans and Defense Affairs.

Crenshaw encouraged the veterans to make Virginia the place they choose to work and raise their families after the military. While his department focuses on necessary resources, he said organizations like the local veterans docket, which provides substance abuse treatment, mental health services and rehabilitation, all under court supervision, also work to make a difference.

“This goes a long way to that point,” Crenshaw said.

The treatment docket covers Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The partnership includes representatives from the courts, the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Office of the Public Defender, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, the Rappahannock Regional Jail and the Veterans Administration.

The docket initially was set up for veterans facing nonviolent felony charges, and the program covered five phases that lasted about 18 months. The docket recently expanded to include a limited number of misdemeanor cases and veterans with those charges will be in the program over three phases and a minimum of 12 months.

Mentors are always needed, according to program officials. Those interested can contact Ann Baker at abaker@rrj.state.va.us.