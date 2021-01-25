Virginia wants to speed up vaccine shots in long-term care centers

Less than one-third of vaccine doses set aside for those hardest hit by COVID-19—residents of long-term care facilities—have been administered in Virginia, according to state and pharmacy data.
As part of a federal contract with CVS Health and Walgreens, Virginia received 226,000 vaccine doses for residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, according to Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator. According to the pharmacies’ websites, which list a daily tally of doses and clinics, 70,834 vaccines had been dispensed as of Monday.
Four of every 10 American deaths from COVID-19 have happened in long-term care facilities where older people—who already are most susceptible to any disease—are gathered together and breathing the same air. The trend is true in the Rappahannock Area Health District, where at least 59 residents of long-term care homes have died. They’re among 159 fatalities from COVID-19 in the local health district.
While vaccines are widely seen as the world’s way out of the crisis, supply is not meeting demand and Virginia’s efforts to roll out the vaccine are ranked in the bottom 10 of states nationwide, according to several groups tracking the progress, including the online Quote Wizard.
As of Monday, Virginia had received 1.1 million doses and given out 522,853 shots. When Avula explained efforts last week to “close the gap,” he said there had been delays in getting the vaccines into long-term facilities. Some homes and centers are experiencing outbreaks and must wait until the situation improves, and others haven’t done the paperwork needed to organize a clinic, Avula said.
“We’ve been on the phone with [CVS and Walgreens], and they are accelerating their pace,” he said, adding the state may give some doses to other pharmacy partners who already work in specific nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.
Across the nation, CVS Health has distributed almost 2 million doses and Walgreens more than 1 million. The shots were given during on-site “and in many cases, room-to-room visits,” said Karen Lynch, incoming president of CVS Health.
Even though Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a nursing home off State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, has been dealing with a virus outbreak since late August, it held its first vaccination clinic Jan. 8 and will administer second doses on Friday, said Alan Cosby, a senior vice president with the Atlanta-based company that owns the facility.
“Obviously, the long-term care industry has experienced firsthand the incredibly tragic toll that this virus has taken on so many lives,” Cosby wrote in an email, “and we believe the vaccine represents a huge step forward."
Jenna Cracknell, administrator at Bowling Green Health & Administration Center, said the same. An outbreak there has claimed three lives and infected 92 people, “and we all can’t wait to put COVID-19 behind us,” she said.
Cracknell said she, her staff and the center's residents were grateful to have received both doses of the vaccine from CVS pharmacists.
Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, where an outbreak infected 85 people and caused eight deaths, encouraged residents and workers to get vaccinated “to help protect themselves, their loved ones and in the spirit of contributing to a healthier world,” Cosby said.
Not all health care workers share that enthusiasm—at least for being the first in line. That reluctance may be part of the reasons for the slow rollout, along with administrative and technical difficulties.
“This is a massive and complex vaccination campaign, with vaccines that are fragile and challenging to handle,” said Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County. “Everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will receive one; it will just take time to get to everybody.”
In long-term care facilities across Virginia, vaccine enthusiasm is much higher among who live there versus work there. Avula estimated that 30 percent to 40 percent of staff members in nursing homes and assisted facilities were vaccinated on the first visit, “much like we’ve seen in hospitals and health systems with EMS and others, he said.
“There is a certain subset that is going to wait and see” and once they see all goes well, “some of their fears will be calmed and they’ll want to get vaccinated,” Avula said.
Pharmacies are adding a third visit to each long-term care facility to give the second dose to those who could have been vaccinated at the first visit, but opted against it. Avula called them the “wait-and-see’ers.”
Mary Washington Healthcare had some workers in that pool as well. When the hospital system’s officials were asked last week why they were giving workers a $500 bonus to get vaccinated, they explained that people from all departments are being called in to work among the sick. Those who normally wouldn’t hold clinical positions are “on the floor, answering phone calls and doing duties so nurses can work with patients,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, chief executive officer.
While the vaccine is voluntary for staff members, the hospital has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach as the number of virus patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital has climbed. Last week, there were 99 patients being treated for virus symptoms at the two facilities; on Monday, the total was down to 88 people, hospital officials said, which is still three times higher than the peak patient count from the pandemic last spring.
“That’s why we’re encouraging staff to get the vaccine,” said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Hospital. “We need them here to take care of our community.”
In the last few days, the health district has seen a decline in cases, from a seven-day average last week of 276 new cases per day—an all-time high—to an average of 219 a day on Monday.
Officials with the local health district hope the decrease indicates that, “much like what has been seen across the country, [that] we may be moving past the worst of the current post-holiday surge,” said health district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
She’d like to see decline continue for two weeks before considering it “a true decreasing trend.”
Meanwhile, current outbreaks at nine nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the health district are responsible for almost 400 cases and at least 17 deaths, according to VDH data. They’re among 38 deaths reported in January—the most ever in a month, Balmes–John said.
And unlike the summer, when up to a month passed before some COVID-19 deaths were verified and reported, three-fourths of the new fatalities occurred a few days before they were added to the state tally, she said.
Three additional deaths were reported on Saturday: all white men in their 70s and 80s. One lived in Stafford County and two in Spotsylvania County. They were among 79 fatalities statewide reported over the weekend.
