Virginia wants to speed up vaccine shots in long-term care centers

“There is a certain subset that is going to wait and see” and once they see all goes well, “some of their fears will be calmed and they’ll want to get vaccinated,” Avula said.

Pharmacies are adding a third visit to each long-term care facility to give the second dose to those who could have been vaccinated at the first visit, but opted against it. Avula called them the “wait-and-see’ers.”

Mary Washington Healthcare had some workers in that pool as well. When the hospital system’s officials were asked last week why they were giving workers a $500 bonus to get vaccinated, they explained that people from all departments are being called in to work among the sick. Those who normally wouldn’t hold clinical positions are “on the floor, answering phone calls and doing duties so nurses can work with patients,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, chief executive officer.

While the vaccine is voluntary for staff members, the hospital has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach as the number of virus patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital has climbed. Last week, there were 99 patients being treated for virus symptoms at the two facilities; on Monday, the total was down to 88 people, hospital officials said, which is still three times higher than the peak patient count from the pandemic last spring.