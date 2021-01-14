Virginians ages 65-74 move up the vaccine ladder

She said that the local health district plans to have more information and links available at its website, vdh.virginia.gov/rapphannock, by close of business Friday. In addition, The Free Lance–Star will publish updated information Sunday on how people can register for the vaccine.

Becky and Chuck Boyer of King George County “were thrilled” to learn they could get the vaccine sooner. She’s 70, he’s 74, and the two emailed the newspaper less than 90 minutes after the governor spoke, wondering how they could sign up.

“We have been blessed to stay healthy through all of this, but have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine,” she said, adding how surprised she was that those between the ages of 65 and 74, who often are included in the most at-risk group, initially were pushed farther back in line.

“We want to be able to spend time around our grandchildren,” she said. “We have lost almost 20 percent of the youngest’s life.”

