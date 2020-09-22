Virginia's first lady visits Fredericksburg during Back to School tour

“This is a program we have with these families for seven months, so we really get a chance to build relationships,” Perry said.

She noted that participants not only learn how to grow their own produce, but also how to cook it, and added that working at the farmer’s market gives them confidence and business skills.

“It’s not a handout,” said board President Brad Smith. “We’re really giving them a sense of ownership.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Downtown Greens established a “take what you need” garden for struggling families. Perry said the garden was successful and she even noticed members of the community stopping by to help tend it.

“We all love to get our hands in the dirt,” Northam said.

Perry said the mission of Downtown Greens is to be a backyard gathering spot for the community, especially as many in the neighborhood don’t have backyards of their own.

Anyone who wants to try composting is welcome to bring their food scraps to the organization’s compost bin, Perry said.

Smith said the garden was a site for discussions between police and members of the groups that have been protesting against racism in downtown streets since June.