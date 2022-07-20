Virginia's suicide hotline available at 988

Any Virginian having thoughts of suicide or experiencing any kind of mental health distress can dial a three-digit number—988—to find help 24 hours a day.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to the 988 number over the weekend as Virginia launched its part of the nationwide effort to provide an easy-to-remember helpline, similar to 911.

The transition comes as the Fredericksburg region is seeing an increase in requests for suicide prevention. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board trained 600 people throughout the Fredericksburg area in Mental Health First Aid, a class that shows participants how to recognize various crises including potential suicide.

That was a 43% increase over fiscal year 2019, the last year before the pandemic, said Michelle Wagaman, the RACSB’s prevention services director.

“I think there’s an increased awareness of what resources are available in regard to training and leaning, but I still think there’s a lot we can do to address the stigma of suicide,” she said. “A lot of people are scared to talk about it because it makes them uncomfortable.”

More than 1,200 Virginians died by suicide in 2020, the first year of COVID-19, and “the rate of suicide in Virginia has been on the rise for many years,” said John Littel, the state’s secretary of health and human resources.

“Yet, suicide is often a preventable health crisis, especially if the person can get help quickly, Littel said.

He added that the 988 number can provide life-saving services for those having thoughts of suicide and a “tremendous resource for families worried about the mental health of a loved one.”

However, some of the additional community resources designated to go along with the new number are not available locally, said Barb Barlow, executive director of Mental Health of America of Fredericksburg.

“Even within states with increased capacity to handle calls, there can be wait times using 988,” she said. “The need for help is tremendous and systems can get overwhelmed.”

She reminded people that they can still call 911 during a crisis or go to a local emergency room.

“The most important thing is to get help when you need it,” Barlow said. “Call someone.”

Two years ago, Congress designated the 988 number to operate through its existing network of more than 200 crisis centers across the country.

Across the nation in 2020, one person died by suicide every 11 minutes, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which funds the lifeline. For people between the ages of 10 and 34, suicide is a leading cause of death.

“Too many people are experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress without the support and care they need,” states the SAMHSA website, “and sadly, the pandemic only made a bad situation worse when it comes to mental health and wellness in America.”

The previous number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255, will continue to operate 24 hours a day. In addition, those in the Fredericksburg area with a mental health crisis can call RACSB Emergency Services at 540/373-6876.

Mental Health America also has a partnership with Crisis Text Line. Those in distress can text MHA to 741741.

Mental Health America of Virginia also maintains a “warm line” for those who need to talk to someone. Services are available at 866/400-MHAV or 866/400-6428 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 5–9 p.m. Spanish services are available by call or text Fridays and Saturdays, 5–9 p.m.

In addition, the RACSB helped develop a statewide initiative five years ago named Lock and Talk Virginia that focuses on stopping tragedies by preventing access to lethal means such as guns and medication.

RACSB gives out safety devices such as gun locks and medication lock boxes while encouraging people to talk about mental wellness.

“Putting time and distance between an individual having thoughts of suicide and access to lethal means is an important component of suicide prevention,” Barlow said. “People who do not have access to lethal means are less likely to act on those thoughts.”