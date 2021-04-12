Virtual event set with author of 'A Worse Place than Hell,' a book about the Battle of Fredericksburg

On Thursday, April 15, America's National Park's, in partnership with Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, will host a virtual author event, "An Evening with John Matteson." The event will focus on Matteson's new book, "A Worse Place Than Hell," which illuminates three harrowing months of the Civil War leading up to and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. The event will be moderated by Civil War historian and author James Oakes.

"A Worse Place Than Hell" analyses the impact of the battle on American society through the experiences of five individuals: Oliver Wendel Holmes, Louisa May Alcott, Walt Whitman, John Pelham and Arthur Fuller.

Registration is required. Email rfb.geo@gmail.com to register for this program. This virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Matteson received the Pulitzer Prize for Biography for "Eden’s Outcasts: The Story of Louisa May Alcott and Her Father" and the Ann M. Sperber Prize for "The Lives of Margaret Fuller." A distinguished professor of English at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, he lives in the Bronx.