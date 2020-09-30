Virtual events planned for breast cancer awareness month

The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation is hosting the 2020 Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk this year.

Instead having it at a specific time and place, participants can walk 2.2 miles between Friday and Sunday whenever and wherever they want—in their neighborhood, at a favorite park or on a treadmill.

Groups are not advised to gather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the foundation is encouraging a virtual experience. Participants are asked to dress in their best pink attire and share their photos. Prizes will be awarded for the best pink outfit for males and females in various age groups.

Those walking with pups are encouraged to also dress the dogs in pink, the color of breast cancer awareness.

Money raised goes toward the foundation’s breast cancer fund, which helps patients with expenses. More information and registration is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.

Likewise, the 15th annual Pamper Me Pink celebration, presented by Culpeper Medical Center and Pepperberries gift and fashion boutique, will be held virtually.