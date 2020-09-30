Virtual events planned for breast cancer awareness month

The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation is hosting the 2020 Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk this year.
Instead having it at a specific time and place, participants can walk 2.2 miles between Friday and Sunday whenever and wherever they want—in their neighborhood, at a favorite park or on a treadmill.
Groups are not advised to gather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the foundation is encouraging a virtual experience. Participants are asked to dress in their best pink attire and share their photos. Prizes will be awarded for the best pink outfit for males and females in various age groups.
Those walking with pups are encouraged to also dress the dogs in pink, the color of breast cancer awareness.
Money raised goes toward the foundation’s breast cancer fund, which helps patients with expenses. More information and registration is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.
Likewise, the 15th annual Pamper Me Pink celebration, presented by Culpeper Medical Center and Pepperberries gift and fashion boutique, will be held virtually.
Throughout the month, the group will share inspiring stories, offer education from medical experts and offer prizes to those who participate in virtual events on Pamper Me Pink’s Facebook page.
Since 2005, Pamper Me Pink’s mammography fund has raised more than $220,000 for 600 free mammograms for women and men in financial need in the Culpeper area. More information about donating to the fund is available at 540/829-4327. Culpeper residents who would like to request a no-cost mammogram can contact 540/321-3190 for an application.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
