Virtual forum set for Democratic candidates in Northern Neck House race

Three Democratic candidates vying to represent their party in Virginia’s 99th House District race will participate in a virtual forum Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.

The session will be held on Zoom and include Linwood Blizzard, Zach Filtz and Jolicia Ward. Blizzard is the senior pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville and a calculus teacher at Northumberland High School. Filtz lives in King George County and is a freelance writer and blogger. Ward, who worked as a civilian for the Army, is an activist lobbying for justice for the family of a Black teenager killed while running from police 15 years ago.

Moderate by Joe Schlatter, the forum will be hosted by the King George Democrats and Democratic Committees of the 99th House District. Those interested can register to attend the event at us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_ibPg3ECVTQqWxgojtBfVlQ. More information also is available on Facebook under King George Democrats. Participants can send their questions in advance to kgvadems@gmail.com.

The three candidates will face each other in a June 8 primary, then the winner will square off against Republican Margaret Ransome in the November election. Since 2011, she’s represented the 99th District, which includes King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties and part of Caroline County.