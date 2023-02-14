The first Germanna Community College Community Conversation of 2023 will feature a nationally known expert on equity in higher education who will speak to the impact of the pandemic on equity efforts at colleges.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Frank Harris III, a professor of postsecondary education and co-director of the Community College Equity Assessment Lab at San Diego State University, will be Germanna’s guest speaker during the virtual event.

The topic will be “Equity, Student Services, and Online Learning: What Works.” Harris is set to outline the barriers that affected equity-minded student services practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Germanna, he will also discuss strategies for infusing equity-minded and culturally affirming practices into virtual student support services, and examine new ways for student services to work together in a post-pandemic environment.

The online event is open to all and free, but registration is required.

Germanna's Community Conversations series comprises free talks that explore timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts.

Gaila Sims, who serves as the curator of African American History and Special Projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will be the guest for the Feb. 23 Community Conversation. Sims will share stories of African Americans in Fredericksburg, from the 18th century to present day.

On March 6, Jelani Cobb, a staff writer at The New Yorker, will lead a talk on race, history, justice, politics and democracy. Cobb is also Columbia University’s Ira A. Lipman Professor of Journalism and next dean of Columbia Journalism School.

For more information on the series or to register for an event, visit germanna.edu.