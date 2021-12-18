Virtual monitoring of ICU patients provides 'extra eyes and ears' for hospital staff

As hospitals and health care settings nationwide deal with staff shortages, Mary Washington Healthcare is deploying some 21st century technology to help bridge the gaps.
Come 2022, the sickest patients at Mary Washington Hospital—those in intensive care—will be treated, not only by doctors and nurses on the unit, but also by medical providers who might be in Maryland, New York or Texas.
Through what’s known as an e-ICU service, physicians and critical care specialists will watch from afar and monitor a patient’s vital signs and status reports from the moment the person is admitted to the ICU. The virtual doctors also will check in with staff when they see possible complications developing, said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health, which is providing the latest form of telemedicine at the Fredericksburg hospital.
The service does not take the place of bedside staff, but adds to it, stressed Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare.
“They are providing extra eyes and ears for when the nurse or physician is caring for another patient,” said Newman, who responded to questions through email. “Patients needing critical care are at risk of their status changing from minute to minute.”
However, if the providers are with another patient, it could be several minutes before they know about the change, Newman said. The service “saves valuable time by alerting the care team of the change in real time.”
Stafford Hospital, which has six ICU beds, started the telemedicine program Dec. 7. Mary Washington Hospital, which has 38 ICU beds and has treated most COVID-19 patients in the region, will go live with the service in early January.
The e-ICU won’t be the only example of new technology in the new year. Also in January, robots will be navigating the hallways of Mary Washington Hospital, making deliveries from one department to another and saving some steps—and time—for their human counterparts.
Nurses who’ve been working long hours during the pandemic may spend up to 30 percent of their shifts “fetching and gathering supplies,” said Dr. Vivian Chu, co-founder of Diligent Robotics, a Texas company that developed robots named Moxi.
“Nurses and clinical care teams get pulled in so many directions and I love that we can integrate Moxi robots into the team to help relieve some of this stress,” Chu said.
Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, agreed.
“If Moxi can take away some of those tasks that don’t require an RN or a CNA or a tech to do, then Moxi is going to help us,” she said.
THE FUTURE IS HERE
But first, patients and staff have to get used to a team member who blinks and beeps like a favorite character from “Star Wars,” but also may remind them of sci-fi gone awry. Thrillers like “I, Robot” or recent GEICO commercials in which robots shoot lasers from their eyes come to mind.
As a Diligent programmer recently took one Moxi robot through the hospital—because the robot has to cover every inch of space to generate maps it will later use to navigate—there were mixed reactions.
Patient Melissa Sheehan asked Kathy Spence, who was pushing her wheelchair to the exit, to stop so she could take a photo of Moxi. “I can’t wait to see it actually carry something,” Spence said.
Others giggled, approached cautiously or avoided contact altogether. Outside the elevator banks, a worker pushing food trays was headed upstairs, along with Moxi and its handler, but made it clear she did not want to be on the elevator with the robot.
Registered Nurse Angel Houston also thought Moxi was “a little scary. “
“I was a little nervous when I saw Moxi coming, it’s just off-putting,” she said. “But I’m sure she’ll get used.”
Patients may have similar unease about being treated by a doctor who’s not in the same room with them, or having a mounted camera aimed at them at all times.
Both Newman and Silverman pointed out that cameras—which Silverman said can pick up the fine print on an IV bag—stay off until staff members in the room turn them on or “there is an urgent indicator that the patient needs immediate assistance,” Newman said.
“It’s a camera, but it’s not filming anything. It’s not like it’s a Big Brother kind of thing,” Silverman said, noting the e-ICU service focuses more on data coming from monitors in the patients’ rooms. “We get all those real-time feeds coming in, just like at a nursing station or a physician’s desk at the hospital.”
MORE HELP AT NIGHT
When Newman came to Mary Washington Healthcare in 2019, he introduced the concept of an e-ICU program to staff. He had participated in setting up the service at Penn State Health, a system of multiple hospitals near Hershey, Pa. As a clinician, he was part of the e-ICU care at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa., which has had its e-ICU program for more than a decade.
Newman wanted the same “best practice to provide a heightened level of safety and care” for ICU patients at Mary Washington Healthcare. A study published by the New England Healthcare Institute recommended that community hospitals with 10 or more ICU beds adopt tele-ICU care.
While some telemedicine practices have been in place for years, staff shortages that were worsened by COVID-19—and people leaving the health-care industry because of burnout, fatigue or fears of spreading the disease to their families—have increased the demand for e-ICUs, Silverman said.
But his service doesn’t mean hospitals can get by with fewer people on staff.
“That’s not what we’re about, and not what our clients are interested in,” Silverman said. “We do help bridge the gap, if and when there are staffing shortages, that’s for sure. We help them be more effective in getting the highest-priority things done more timely. In the current environment, which has been the case for years, if there are shortages, we help bridge those shortages, and if there aren’t shortages, we can help bridge care gaps.”
Hicuity, which is based in Texas, has about 200 medical providers among its 300 staff members and has its services in more than 100 hospitals nationwide, including four in Virginia and Maryland. Hicuity tends to have more people on duty during nights when in-person hospital shifts are scaled back.
“Many of our clients have the inverse, more on day and less at night,” Silverman said. “Those puzzle pieces fit together nicely.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425