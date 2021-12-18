Virtual monitoring of ICU patients provides 'extra eyes and ears' for hospital staff

Stafford Hospital, which has six ICU beds, started the telemedicine program Dec. 7. Mary Washington Hospital, which has 38 ICU beds and has treated most COVID-19 patients in the region, will go live with the service in early January.

The e-ICU won’t be the only example of new technology in the new year. Also in January, robots will be navigating the hallways of Mary Washington Hospital, making deliveries from one department to another and saving some steps—and time—for their human counterparts.

Nurses who’ve been working long hours during the pandemic may spend up to 30 percent of their shifts “fetching and gathering supplies,” said Dr. Vivian Chu, co-founder of Diligent Robotics, a Texas company that developed robots named Moxi.

“Nurses and clinical care teams get pulled in so many directions and I love that we can integrate Moxi robots into the team to help relieve some of this stress,” Chu said.

Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, agreed.

“If Moxi can take away some of those tasks that don’t require an RN or a CNA or a tech to do, then Moxi is going to help us,” she said.

THE FUTURE IS HERE