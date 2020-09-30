Virus cases among children have risen slightly in Fredericksburg region

Children and teenagers make up about 15 percent of local COVID-19 cases, a rate that has risen slightly since June.

Readers have asked if local cases are increasing among the younger set, as they’re doing nationally after students returned to school. Only private schools have reopened locally for classes, but King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties are planning to resume in-school sessions a few days a week later this month for younger students.

The Virginia Department of Health categorizes cases by decades of age, and those up to age 9 have represented from 3.7 percent to 4.6 percent of all local cases since May 30.

Twice as many cases have occurred locally among those age 10–19. Since late May, the older of the two age groups has represented between 7.6 percent and 10.8 percent of local cases.

As the overall caseload has grown locally, so have cases among children.

On May 30, there were 56 cases among younger children and 115 cases involving older ones. They were part of 1,513 cases districtwide.

Four months later to the day, there were 216 cases among younger children, 573 cases among tweens and teens and a district total of 5,325 cases.