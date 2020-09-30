Virus cases among children have risen slightly in Fredericksburg region

Children and teenagers make up about 15 percent of local COVID-19 cases, a rate that has risen slightly since June.
Readers have asked if local cases are increasing among the younger set, as they’re doing nationally after students returned to school. Only private schools have reopened locally for classes, but King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties are planning to resume in-school sessions a few days a week later this month for younger students.
The Virginia Department of Health categorizes cases by decades of age, and those up to age 9 have represented from 3.7 percent to 4.6 percent of all local cases since May 30.
Twice as many cases have occurred locally among those age 10–19. Since late May, the older of the two age groups has represented between 7.6 percent and 10.8 percent of local cases.
As the overall caseload has grown locally, so have cases among children.
On May 30, there were 56 cases among younger children and 115 cases involving older ones. They were part of 1,513 cases districtwide.
Four months later to the day, there were 216 cases among younger children, 573 cases among tweens and teens and a district total of 5,325 cases.
Eight patients under 19—two of them age 9 or under—had such serious cases of COVID-19 that they required hospitalization. Local deaths reported include no one under 40.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported this week that children of all ages make up about 10 percent of cases nationwide, up from 2 percent in April. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the incidence of COVID-19 in school-age children began rising in early September as some youngsters returned to class.
The national trends match the local numbers in several areas: twice as many teens as younger children are infected; most younger people have milder cases; and hospitalization and death rates are considerably lower than in adults.
In terms of the impact to college campuses, the University of Mary Washington reports 12 virus cases among staff and students. Ten of those were self-reported by individuals who may be taking online classes exclusively, said Anna Billingsley, associate vice president for university relations.
The two others were identified after 199 tests were given, either during twice-weekly surveillance testing on campus or at the university’s Student Health Center.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
