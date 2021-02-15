Virus cases continue to drop in Fredericksburg area

Like the rest of the nation, the Fredericksburg area is seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases.
Another 47 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District tested positive for the virus as of Monday, marking the smallest daily increases in new cases since the days after Christmas, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, also recorded the lowest number of weekly cases since mid-December. There were 1,078 new virus cases from Feb. 7-13, and the last time weekly numbers dipped to that level was Dec. 12.
Likewise, the number of new cases nationwide has dropped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months.
One of the reasons cases appear to be going down is because they reached such all-time highs in December and January as a result of season gatherings and colder weather forcing people inside.
The highest weekly increase in cases in the local health district occurred Jan. 24 to 30, when 1,762 people tested positive. Compare that to six months ago, when 257 additional people tested positive for the virus between July 26 and Aug. 1.
Thankfully, the number of deaths has dropped as well. The state health department has reported 14 virus-related deaths in the health district for the first half of February compared with the record-setting high 49 deaths in January.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Saturday; both were women age 80-plus. One was white and lived in King George; the other Hispanic and a resident of Spotsylvania. Their deaths bring to 182 the local number of residents who have died from the virus since March.
State officials often tout the fact that more Virginians have been vaccinated than sickened by the virus. In the local health district and across the state, about twice as many people have gotten their first dose of a vaccine than have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the local health district, 46,158 people have gotten their first dose and 9,559 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Monday’s report from the state.
The “major limiting factor” in getting more people inoculated is the “severe national vaccine shortage,” according to a weekly report from the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County. “We are getting less than 25 percent of the vaccine we are capable of administering every week.”
Even with the more encouraging trends, this is “not the time for people to become complacent,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District. She and other health officials stress the need for continued social distancing, frequent hand washing and not just wearing one mask—but perhaps even two, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested last week.
CDC officials cited research that suggested the risk of transmitting the virus falls more than 95 percent when a person “double masks,” or wears a tight-fitting cloth covering on top of disposable surgical mask.
Those who have committed to wearing a mask for protection of themselves and others probably will have no problem making the leap to the double masks, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
“I think we have adapted,” she said. “When you leave the house, you grab your keys, you grab your cellphone, you grab your wallet, you grab your mask.”
