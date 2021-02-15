Virus cases continue to drop in Fredericksburg area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Saturday; both were women age 80-plus. One was white and lived in King George; the other Hispanic and a resident of Spotsylvania. Their deaths bring to 182 the local number of residents who have died from the virus since March.

State officials often tout the fact that more Virginians have been vaccinated than sickened by the virus. In the local health district and across the state, about twice as many people have gotten their first dose of a vaccine than have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the local health district, 46,158 people have gotten their first dose and 9,559 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to Monday’s report from the state.

The “major limiting factor” in getting more people inoculated is the “severe national vaccine shortage,” according to a weekly report from the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County. “We are getting less than 25 percent of the vaccine we are capable of administering every week.”