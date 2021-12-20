Virus cases, hospitalizations, deaths surging again in Fredericksburg region

When a Fredericksburg-area public health official saw how many new COVID-19 cases were reported from the weekend, she thought the increase must have been caused by a backlog of reports.
“Sadly,” it was not, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Every single new case—all 534 of them—was reported this weekend and the total represents the number of people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who most recently tested positive for COVID-19.
With the weekend numbers, the local health district has reported 46,276 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Almost 5,300 cases have been reported since Nov. 1.
Along with the rest of state, nation and world, cases are climbing as Christmas nears and people gather for indoor celebrations. While the delta variant remains responsible for most of the disease in Virginia, according to the Three Rivers Health District, the prospect of what the highly transmissible and rapidly spreading omicron variant might do is alarming public health officials.
“Evidence has emerged that the omicron variant is as transmissible as measles, which is the most highly contagious pathogen known,” Three Rivers population health manager Lisa Laurier stated in that district’s weekly report.
The state is averaging 3,286 cases a day over a seven-day period, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s slightly lower than the daily average for the same time last year—before vaccines were widely available and the late fall-through-winter surge led to record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, documented 11 outbreaks in businesses, government offices and schools last week.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been going up since Thanksgiving—just as they did in 2020. This year on the Friday after turkey day, the local health district was averaging 80 new cases a day over a seven-day period. As of this Monday, that average had almost doubled to 156 new cases a day.
There were 39 people hospitalized in the Fredericksburg area’s three facilities the Friday after Thanksgiving. This Monday, there were 87.
Mary Washington Healthcare’s twice weekly graphic, which shows the number of patients vaccinated versus unvaccinated, indicates a growing number of vaccinated people are ending up in the hospital.
As of Friday, there were 60 patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital with COVID-19. Of that total, 38 had not been vaccinated and 22 people had.
Two patients who had been vaccinated, including one who had gotten a booster shot, were among the 11 patients in intensive care and the five people on ventilators. The two hospitals were treating more younger patients than older ones. Of the 60 people hospitalized, 38 were under 65 and 22 were over 65.
Deaths reported so far in December have fallen across all age groups. The virus continues to be the hardest on the senior set, as the Vaccinate Your Family website reports that 1 in 100 Americans age 65 and over has died from COVID-19. This month, 10 of the 15 local deaths were among people in their 60s, 70s and 80s; the other third were residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
To date, 394 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District have died from the virus. That includes 56 in Caroline; 26 in Fredericksburg; 25 in King George; 174 in Spotsylvania and 113 in Stafford.
Beyond the local health district, there have been 94 deaths in Culpeper County; 92 in Fauquier County; 68 in Orange County; and 39 in Westmoreland County.
Health officials continue to emphasize the same protective measures they’ve been advocating all year.
“At this point, our experts, and RAHD, cannot stress enough that we don’t have to let cases, hospitalizations and even deaths continue to rise,” Chamberlin said. “Everyone age 5 and older needs to be vaccinated and those 16 and older need to have their booster shots.”
She also reminded people of the ongoing need for wearing masks when in public, social distancing, getting tested if exposed to someone with the virus and following isolation and quarantine guidelines.
As for tests, media outlets have reported shortages in the Washington region. The Virginia Department of Health continues its partnership with local library systems to provide free rapid test kits. All three branches of the Fauquier Public Library—in Warrenton, Bealeton and Marshall—are part of the program.
So is the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, which has distributed more than 5,000 Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Tests since mid-November. The kits provide results in about 15 minutes.
The CRRL received another batch of 1,300 kits from the state on Friday and distributed them to local branches, said Director Martha Hutzel.
“The demand has been very high and our supply so far is holding up well,” she said in an email. “We expect it to increase with holiday travel, families visiting and the new omicron variant spreading across the country.”
Those interested can call the branch’s phone number for curbside pickup and get between one and five kits at a time, Hutzel said. All library officials ask that those who have COVID-19 symptoms stay outside and get their kits through curbside pickup.
In addition, the Rappahannock Area Health District plans two drive-thru testing clinics this week. One is Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. at the Spotsylvania Fire Rescue and Emergency Management station, 11701 Volunteer Lane, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Registration information is available at redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s= CTNRLT3MTA.
The second is Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. at the Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive, in Fredericksburg. Registration information is available at redcap.vdh. virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/ ?s=MYETJWWKAR.
Results usually are available within two to three days.
Information on scheduling vaccines or booster shots is available at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov, where people can plug in their ZIP code and see available appointments near them.
