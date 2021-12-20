Virus cases, hospitalizations, deaths surging again in Fredericksburg region

Two patients who had been vaccinated, including one who had gotten a booster shot, were among the 11 patients in intensive care and the five people on ventilators. The two hospitals were treating more younger patients than older ones. Of the 60 people hospitalized, 38 were under 65 and 22 were over 65.

Deaths reported so far in December have fallen across all age groups. The virus continues to be the hardest on the senior set, as the Vaccinate Your Family website reports that 1 in 100 Americans age 65 and over has died from COVID-19. This month, 10 of the 15 local deaths were among people in their 60s, 70s and 80s; the other third were residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

To date, 394 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District have died from the virus. That includes 56 in Caroline; 26 in Fredericksburg; 25 in King George; 174 in Spotsylvania and 113 in Stafford.

Beyond the local health district, there have been 94 deaths in Culpeper County; 92 in Fauquier County; 68 in Orange County; and 39 in Westmoreland County.

Health officials continue to emphasize the same protective measures they’ve been advocating all year.