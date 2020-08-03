As COVID-19 cases increased at Hughes Home for Adults in Fredericksburg—they were up to 26 on Monday—the administrator wanted to share two points with the community.
First, Daryl Sullivan thanked staff members for their “unbelievable” level of care, saying time and again, they’ve gone “above and beyond” during the virus crisis. Then, he wanted to clarify that Hughes is an assisted living facility whose residents don’t require the type of round-the-clock medical provided by a nursing home.
“We’re here to make this a home for them and to care for them in a home-setting, not in a nursing home setting,” Sullivan said. “We’re not like a long-term care facility that has RNs or doctors in the building; that’s not just something we have on a regular basis.”
That’s “one of the weaknesses in the health care system” that COVID-19 has exposed, said Allison Balmes-John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “This can pose a challenge when COVID-19 enters assisted living facilities, as they do not have the same resources to control the spread of disease as nursing homes.”
Cases at Hughes Home weren’t the only ones that took a big jump Monday, although other increases may be due to reporting lags that typically happen over a weekend. Virginia reported 1,324 new cases on Monday, while the local health district showed a hefty increase of 52 cases.
The local increase was divided three ways: 25 new cases in Spotsylvania County, 17 in Stafford County and 10 in Fredericksburg. Caroline and King George counties didn’t have any new cases, but it’s not unusual for smaller localities to have stable numbers for several days.
Hughes Home has been testing staff and residents every Friday since July 3, and the increase in cases from the most recent test was less than the week before, “so we’re on a good trend here,” Sullivan said.
Two people from Hughes have died from the virus, and the administrator said both were under hospice care when they contracted the infection. The facility has worked with public health workers and a team of medical officials on practices, including setting up an isolated COVID-19 unit. It has 10 beds for people who have no symptoms or those not severe enough to require hospitalization, Sullivan said.
Last week, at least 10 people from Hughes were hospitalized, according to the health district.
Hughes Home is one of five large local care facilities with virus outbreaks. All five had building-wide testing done by the Virginia National Guard. Another seven facilities took advantage of the free testing, administered by health district officials, volunteers and Guard members, but nine others in the region did not.
Gina Clinthorne said she’s disappointed that more facilities didn’t accept the free testing—and the chance to “address the results head-on. It seems like a no-brainer to take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.
Her mother is a resident at Poet’s Walk, where 10 residents and five staff members had COVID-19, but none showed symptoms. Her mother didn’t test positive for the virus, but Clinthorne said she worries about it regularly.
“Having a parent in resident care is difficult on the best of days,” she said. “During COVID-19, it has been gut-wrenching for me and my family.”
Providing support and guidance to long-term care facilities has been one of the health district’s priorities since March, Balmes-John said. Two full-time staff members and several others offer help as needed to staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, she said.
A local team of medical officials also has worked with the local health district to provide advice and guidance, said Lisa Henry, marketing director for Mary Washington Healthcare.
The team also has noted that settings for the elderly are not “acute medical facilities, like hospitals that can pivot their resources and accommodate infectious diseases like the novel coronavirus,” she said. “It is a difficult situation.”
She said the Mary Washington team expressed “concern for the most vulnerable members of our community. The staff and residents are in our thoughts as they fight this terrible virus.”
Sullivan said “prayers are definitely wanted.”
“We’re seeing a turn for the better,” he said. “We’re hopeful and prayerful every Friday when we do the tests.”
