Virus cases keep dropping in Fredericksburg area, but variants causing more serious sickness

He shared data from Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the Fredericksburg area. One chart showed the ages of those hospitalized on Thursday while a second showed the age breakdown for all those hospitalized for COVID-19 from March 2020 to the first four days of May 2021.

On Thursday, 75 percent of those in the hospitals were between the ages of 30 and 69. Throughout the rest of the pandemic, people in that age group made up 58 percent of cases.

The most dramatic difference was among patients 70 and older. They made up 16 percent of the hospital population on Thursday but represented 34 percent in the earlier days of the pandemic.

The change in the death rate among the older set is even more pronounced. From March 2020 to March 2021, people age 70 and older accounted for three of every four deaths in the local health district.

Since April 1, they’ve represented 44 percent of fatalities, while people in the demographic Newman cited—age 30 to 60—have made up 56 percent of the deaths.