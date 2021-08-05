Virus claims another young person in Virginia

On the verge of a new school year, as districts across the state are adopting policies in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health has reported another virus-related death of a young person between the ages of 10 and 19.
No other information was given in Thursday’s announcement, except that the person lived in Virginia’s Eastern region, a sprawling area that begins at Westmoreland County and runs south through Williamsburg and the Hampton Roads area, all the way to the North Carolina border. It also includes the two counties on the Eastern Shore.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, state health commissioner. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
As of Thursday, eight Virginians age 19 and younger have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Two of them were age 9 or younger, including a Stafford County child of Hispanic heritage whose death was reported by the state on July 8.
The most recent young person who died was not a resident of the Northern Neck or Middle Peninsula, according to state data. Those localities have not reported any deaths among those 19 and younger.
The state health department records demographics about COVID-19 cases by the decade of a person’s age, starting with birth to age 9, then 10 to 19, 20s, 30s and so on through the 70s. It lumps everyone age 80-plus into one category.
Its daily reports on deaths, hospitalizations and cases are one of many measurements used to determine the prevalence of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, “there isn’t one metric that says it all,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District. And the measurements are made more challenging—and confusing—because they change every day, she said.
In the midst of this climate, along with the more contagious delta variant and new guidelines from state and national officials, local School Boards are deciding who should have a mask in their backpacks when classes resume.
Some of their decisions are based on data that’s almost outdated as soon as it’s presented. For instance, Caroline County decided on Monday to require masks for kindergarteners through fifth-graders and make them optional for older students.
At the time of the meeting, school officials noted there had been a spike in rising cases last month and that it had appeared to be dropping.
And it had—at least early last week. Caroline was averaging two new cases a day over a seven-day period on Monday, July 26.
By the end of the week, the average had jumped to seven cases a day. By Thursday, it stood at 12.
Locally and across the nation, parents have protested mask mandates for their children, saying that COVID-19 has been easier on young people than their parents and grandparents.
State data confirms that the virus has been more deadly among the older set. More than half of all local residents hospitalized and almost nine of every 10 people who died were age 60 and older.
But children have not been immune to COVID-19. In the local health district, more people age 19 and under have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 than people in their 60s, 70s and over 80.
As of Thursday, 5,501 young people have been infected since the pandemic began. Of that total, 1,810 were age 9 and under and 3,691 were age 10–19, according to state data.
Seven children age 9 and under and 20 in the 10–19 age group had symptoms so severe they needed hospital care. One child in the younger group died.
By comparison, 4,286 local residents age 60 and over, have been infected with the virus since March 2020. Of that number, 553 were hospitalized and 260 died.
