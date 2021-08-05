Virus claims another young person in Virginia

On the verge of a new school year, as districts across the state are adopting policies in the midst of a resurgence of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health has reported another virus-related death of a young person between the ages of 10 and 19.

No other information was given in Thursday’s announcement, except that the person lived in Virginia’s Eastern region, a sprawling area that begins at Westmoreland County and runs south through Williamsburg and the Hampton Roads area, all the way to the North Carolina border. It also includes the two counties on the Eastern Shore.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, state health commissioner. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

As of Thursday, eight Virginians age 19 and younger have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Two of them were age 9 or younger, including a Stafford County child of Hispanic heritage whose death was reported by the state on July 8.