Virus death toll rises, in Fredericksburg area and statewide

The COVID-19 deaths of three more local residents were reported on Saturday along with Virginia’s highest number of new cases in a single day and the biggest statewide spike in fatalities since the fall surge.

All three local deaths were men, who outnumber women in virus fatalities by a margin of 75 to 57. Two lived in Stafford County, and one in Spotsylvania County. Two were white, one was Black and their ages ranged from the 60s to the 80s.

They were among 132 local residents who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Thirteen deaths have been reported since the new year began.

Across the state, another 69 residents were added to Virginia’s growing death toll on Saturday, along with 5,798 new cases as fallout continues from holiday gatherings and colder weather, which has moved more people inside. The state is poised to hit the 400,000-mark this week in total cases since the pandemic began.