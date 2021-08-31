Virus numbers keep climbing; Fredericksburg-area COVID death toll up to 304

The Three Rivers Health District reported on Friday that transmission rates had reached the “high” level “in all 10 counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and is urging individuals, businesses, and other organizations to take prevention measures to include masking indoors and social distancing.”

In a news release, Richard Williams, the head of the Three Rivers district, talked about the spike of cases in that region.

“This latest surge is very troubling and the number of cases are continuing to rise rapidly,” he said. “Over the last seven days, we have had 422 new cases, up from about 20 cases a week in early July. All of us should take measures to protect ourselves from exposure to COVID-19. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Cases also continue to climb across the state, a trend since the end of July.

On Tuesday, the state health department reported that 3,487 more people across Virginia had tested positive for the virus since the day before, following a weekend with 8,296 new cases.

For much of August, the Fredericksburg area has been in the red zone, a high level of transmission, and that trend continues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measurements.