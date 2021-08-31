Virus numbers keep climbing; Fredericksburg-area COVID death toll up to 304

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across the Fredericksburg area, mirroring the state and nation when it comes to the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, the Rappahannock Area Health District—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—reported 213 new positive cases since the day before, pushing the total to 32,657 cases since March 2020.
The health department also reported one new virus-related death in the Fredericksburg district on Tuesday, nudging the total to 304 since the virus outbreak. The death was a white man in his 80s from Stafford County.
The average number of new daily cases during the past seven days totaled 171, up from last week’s average of 114. Tuesday’s seven-day average also is up from 60 per day during the first week of August.
Cases have also been climbing in nearby regions.
The health department reported 125 new cases on Tuesday in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties.
In Westmoreland County, there were only seven new cases reported Tuesday, but that region was added to the list of high-level of transmission rates. The high level calls for masks to be worn inside public areas.
The Three Rivers Health District reported on Friday that transmission rates had reached the “high” level “in all 10 counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and is urging individuals, businesses, and other organizations to take prevention measures to include masking indoors and social distancing.”
In a news release, Richard Williams, the head of the Three Rivers district, talked about the spike of cases in that region.
“This latest surge is very troubling and the number of cases are continuing to rise rapidly,” he said. “Over the last seven days, we have had 422 new cases, up from about 20 cases a week in early July. All of us should take measures to protect ourselves from exposure to COVID-19. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Cases also continue to climb across the state, a trend since the end of July.
On Tuesday, the state health department reported that 3,487 more people across Virginia had tested positive for the virus since the day before, following a weekend with 8,296 new cases.
For much of August, the Fredericksburg area has been in the red zone, a high level of transmission, and that trend continues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measurements.
Health officials consider vaccinations the key to beating the virus.
As of Tuesday, 173,762 adults (61.4 percent) in the health district have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. Just more than 46 percent (15,185) of those between the ages of 12 and 17 have had one shot. More than 83 percent of people 65 and older have gotten at least one shot.
Also on Tuesday, the local health district reported that 1,025 people with virus symptoms have been admitted to the area’s three hospitals since March 2020. Statewide, 33,689 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
In the Fredericksburg area district, 214 people 80 or older have been hospitalized with the virus, the most of the nine age brackets tracked by the health department.
People in their 60s are next on the hospitalization list at 191, followed by those in their 50s at 187 patients.
While young people have the most reported virus cases in the district, they have the lowest numbers of hospitalizations.
People in their 20s have reported the most cases in the district at 5,944 cases as of Tuesday. Of those cases, 43 people have been hospitalized. One person in that age bracket has died of the virus.
