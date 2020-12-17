Virus outbreak closes Stafford courts; local death toll reaches 107

COVID-19 brought the wheels of justice to a screeching halt in Stafford County Thursday when the courthouse closed because of a virus outbreak.

Judges shut down operations, and buildings are to remain closed at least until Dec. 23, when the situation will be re-evaluated, according to court officials. Only protective orders and procedures that can be done by video will take place during the interim.

The closure happened as positive virus cases continue to increase in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Stafford makes up about 43 percent of the district population and about the same ratio of virus cases districtwide. Four of every 10 people who’ve tested positive in the health district since the pandemic began have been Stafford residents. In recent weeks, the county’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive virus tests among all those taken, has topped that of other localities in the health district.

But its positivity rate—13.7 percent—is lower than its immediate neighbor to the north. Prince William County’s positivity rate has averaged 15.9 percent for the last seven days.

