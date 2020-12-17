Virus outbreak closes Stafford courts; local death toll reaches 107

COVID-19 brought the wheels of justice to a screeching halt in Stafford County Thursday when the courthouse closed because of a virus outbreak.
Judges shut down operations, and buildings are to remain closed at least until Dec. 23, when the situation will be re-evaluated, according to court officials. Only protective orders and procedures that can be done by video will take place during the interim.
The closure happened as positive virus cases continue to increase in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Stafford makes up about 43 percent of the district population and about the same ratio of virus cases districtwide. Four of every 10 people who’ve tested positive in the health district since the pandemic began have been Stafford residents. In recent weeks, the county’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive virus tests among all those taken, has topped that of other localities in the health district.
But its positivity rate—13.7 percent—is lower than its immediate neighbor to the north. Prince William County’s positivity rate has averaged 15.9 percent for the last seven days.
Given the number of residents who head in that direction for work or services, it “can be helpful to remember that cases are reported based on where an individual lives, and this is not necessarily the same location that they contracted the virus,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “Though we like to think of the data based on the city or county in which it is reported, people move between localities each day and if they become infected the virus can travel with them.”
Another death was reported in the local health district on Thursday, bringing the number of COVID-19 associated fatalities in the area to 107 people. The most recent death reported was a Spotsylvania County man, white and in his 70s.
He was the sixth local resident whose death from COVID-19 was reported in the last three days.
While Spotsylvania has a smaller population than Stafford, it’s had far more deaths from the virus because of outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Sixty people have died from COVID-19 in Spotsylvania compared to 23 in Stafford.
The district’s death toll includes 71 whites, 22 Blacks, 11 Latinos and three Asian or Pacific Islanders. Eighty virus victims were age 70 and over, while 14 were in their 60s, nine in their 50s and four in their 40s. As is the case nationwide, more men have died locally; 61 males to 46 females.
