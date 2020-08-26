Virus outbreaks hit five Fredericksburg area care facilities

There were no new deaths reported in the health district as a whole on Wednesday.

So far, 60 area deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. In its Wednesday update, the Rappahannock Area Health District noted that more than 98 percent of the 4,000-plus local residents infected with the virus have survived.

The update also noted that those who started feeling the effects of the virus two weeks ago have recovered, “except for a few who were overcome by the illness.” The district also reported that most of those who caught the virus in the past two weeks continue recovering in isolation at home, with 30 being treated at area hospitals.

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 4,262. That total includes 1,735 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,625 in Stafford County; 456 in Fredericksburg; 250 in Caroline County; and 196 in King George County.

In the last seven days, 7.1 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 6.4 percent.

In the local health district, there have been 48,758 tests given for COVID-19 since March.