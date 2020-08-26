Virus outbreaks hit five Fredericksburg area care facilities

A string of COVID-19 outbreaks have hit five assisted living facilities in the Fredericksburg area, according to updated statistics.
From Friday through Tuesday, multiple positive cases were reported at the five sites. None of the outbreaks are widespread, with each having fewer than five cases, according to Virginia Department of Health’s update on Wednesday.
While the long-term care facility outbreaks have not proven deadly, it is the largest number reported in such a short time in the state since the pandemic hit. The Fredericksburg area accounts for seven of the nine active outbreaks at long-term care and nursing homes in Virginia, according to the state website.
Positive COVID-19 tests were reported by two Stafford County facilities: Commonwealth Senior Living and Woodmont Healthcare Center. The other cases were reported at Poet’s Walk Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Cardinal Village in Spotsylvania County and Heritage Hall in King George County.
The outbreaks in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are the first at those facilities. This marks the second time for outbreaks at Heritage Hall and Poet’s Walk. Before the latest outbreaks, Heritage Hall had reported 10 positive cases while 15 had been reported at Poet’s Walk.
Prior to the recent positive tests at area facilities, four local assisted living homes had outbreaks, accounting for 187 cases and 26 deaths, according to state statistics.
There were no new deaths reported in the health district as a whole on Wednesday.
So far, 60 area deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. In its Wednesday update, the Rappahannock Area Health District noted that more than 98 percent of the 4,000-plus local residents infected with the virus have survived.
The update also noted that those who started feeling the effects of the virus two weeks ago have recovered, “except for a few who were overcome by the illness.” The district also reported that most of those who caught the virus in the past two weeks continue recovering in isolation at home, with 30 being treated at area hospitals.
The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 4,262. That total includes 1,735 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,625 in Stafford County; 456 in Fredericksburg; 250 in Caroline County; and 196 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 7.1 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 6.4 percent.
In the local health district, there have been 48,758 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,084 cases in Culpeper County; 723 in Fauquier County; 249 in Orange County; and 221 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 823 new cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 115,458 cases and 2,515 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.