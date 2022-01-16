Virus testing center will open at FredNats Ballpark next week

The new testing centers plan to provide 50,000 tests in January alone, Northam said.

Tests are free and available by appointment to anyone age 3 and older. No rapid tests will be available. Instead, workers will administer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in which nostrils are swabbed, then specimen samples are sent to labs.

Results are available in two to three days and are texted or emailed to those tested, based on information they’ve entered when making appointments.

People who need help making appointments can contact the Rappahannock Area Health District call center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797.

The local health district has held testing clinics in the community throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer. But it probably won’t hold one in the city when the testing center opens at the ballpark, she said.

Northam said the centers are being funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which will seek reimbursement from FEMA.