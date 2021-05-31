Virus testing still crucial as cases drop in Fredericksburg area, Virginia

Even though COVID-19 cases have dropped off dramatically in the wake of vaccines, health officials say it’s still important for people who have virus symptoms to get tested—and then stay away from others if they’re sick to keep the disease from spreading.
“What we are entering, we hope, is an era when we have more isolated cases, and any time you have that, in some ways, it’s like playing a game of whack-a-mole,” said April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties.
By isolating people who test positive and notifying those who have been in close contact with them, health officials say they’re better able to take a “whack” down the virus spread.
The situation is much different heading into summer than at the start of 2021. Then, it was difficult to isolate those who’d been infected because COVID-19 was so prevalent, said Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County.
Because there isn’t as much disease in the community, measures such as contact tracing and isolating those who have been exposed will yield more results, he said.
“Testing over the summer will actually become as important as it’s ever been and maybe more so because of the importance of effectiveness and containment,” Williams said.
Across the Fredericksburg area, state and nation, virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall. Health officials always advise looking at the seven-day average of new daily cases, and in that vein, there’s a marked difference between the first day of May and the last.
On May 1, Virginia averaged 1,032 cases a day over a seven-day period. On May 31, that daily average had fallen to 348.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw similar declines. On May 1, it averaged 64 cases a day for a seven-day period, and by May 31, the average had dropped to 16 cases a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
At the start of May, there were 41 people being treated at the area’s three hospitals for virus symptoms. As the calendar flipped to June, the local patient count dropped into the mid-teens.
There were 17 local deaths reported in May, the same as in April, bringing the death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 284 people. There initially was a spate of fatalities among younger people in the beginning of the month, suggesting they were more vulnerable because about 80 percent of seniors (age 65-plus) locally and statewide have been vaccinated, according to health officials.
But by the end of the month, COVID-19 deaths had struck across the board. Five of those who died in the RAHD were in their 40s or 50s; four were in their 60s, six in their 70s and two, age 80-plus.
The positivity rate in the local health district, which measures the rate of positive tests among those taken, fell under 5 percent for the first time in months on May 20.
“It’s been holding under 5 percent, which is nice,” Chamberlin said. “Knocking on some wood here. It’s all very promising.”
As for testing, the Rappahannock Area Health District conducted its last testing clinic on Friday and doesn’t plan to hold any in June because demand has dropped. Testing is available at most pharmacies and doctors’ offices as well as through kits, sold online and in drugstores, that allow people to test themselves for COVID-19 at home, Chamberlin said.
Those who use them are asked to contact their local health department if they have positive results. But health officials have no control over whether people report their results, she said, and if they don’t know about positive cases, they can’t alert others about possible exposure.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration recalled two home kits which have not been federally approved and have a high risk of false results, according to an FDA press release. The two kits are the Lepu Medical Technology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit and the Leccurate SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Rapid Test Kit.
