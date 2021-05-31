Virus testing still crucial as cases drop in Fredericksburg area, Virginia

Across the Fredericksburg area, state and nation, virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall. Health officials always advise looking at the seven-day average of new daily cases, and in that vein, there’s a marked difference between the first day of May and the last.

On May 1, Virginia averaged 1,032 cases a day over a seven-day period. On May 31, that daily average had fallen to 348.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, saw similar declines. On May 1, it averaged 64 cases a day for a seven-day period, and by May 31, the average had dropped to 16 cases a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

At the start of May, there were 41 people being treated at the area’s three hospitals for virus symptoms. As the calendar flipped to June, the local patient count dropped into the mid-teens.

There were 17 local deaths reported in May, the same as in April, bringing the death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 284 people. There initially was a spate of fatalities among younger people in the beginning of the month, suggesting they were more vulnerable because about 80 percent of seniors (age 65-plus) locally and statewide have been vaccinated, according to health officials.