Virus trends show fluctuation in Fredericksburg region

As of Wednesday, there have been 148 people in their 70s and the same number in the 80-plus category who have tested positive.

The difference comes in the toll the virus takes.

Two of the 176 children became sick enough to require hospitalization, but 95 of the 296 people, age 70 and older, ended up in the hospital. Forty-three of them died.

To date, people in their 20s make up the largest age group with positive cases, both locally (779) and statewide (21,276). Of the local total, 17 have been hospitalized.

No one under 40 in the Fredericksburg area has died from the virus, but four people in their 20s and 20 people in their 30s have died in Virginia.

Locally and statewide, more women have tested positive for the virus, but more men have been hospitalized and died from it.

In other parts of the state and nation, a disproportionate number of Blacks and Latinos have contracted and died from the respiratory illness. The rate among Blacks, at least locally, is not as far out of proportion as it was in the early days of the pandemic, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics.