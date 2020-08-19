Virus trends show fluctuation in Fredericksburg region

The ups and downs of COVID-19 continue.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has shown daily increases of fewer than 35 cases three of the four days this week, which is encouraging, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
But because the daily increase on Tuesday was 51 new cases, “it is too soon to tell if we are seeing a decrease,” she said.
Public health officials monitor several indicators to understand the spread of COVID-19 in a community, realizing that one factor—such as an outbreak at a long-term care facility—can skew numbers. No new cases have been reported so far this week at facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The positivity rate, which notes how many tests are positive out of all those given, is 7.4 percent, which is higher than it was the first week of August. “But it is below 10 percent, which is a good sign,” Balmes–John added.
There were 35 people hospitalized, as of Wednesday’s report, which is slightly higher than last week’s numbers.
Beyond the cases are some interesting data points.
Locally, 176 children, age 9 and younger, have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, which exceeds the number of cases among two groups at the opposite end of the age spectrum.
As of Wednesday, there have been 148 people in their 70s and the same number in the 80-plus category who have tested positive.
The difference comes in the toll the virus takes.
Two of the 176 children became sick enough to require hospitalization, but 95 of the 296 people, age 70 and older, ended up in the hospital. Forty-three of them died.
To date, people in their 20s make up the largest age group with positive cases, both locally (779) and statewide (21,276). Of the local total, 17 have been hospitalized.
No one under 40 in the Fredericksburg area has died from the virus, but four people in their 20s and 20 people in their 30s have died in Virginia.
Locally and statewide, more women have tested positive for the virus, but more men have been hospitalized and died from it.
In other parts of the state and nation, a disproportionate number of Blacks and Latinos have contracted and died from the respiratory illness. The rate among Blacks, at least locally, is not as far out of proportion as it was in the early days of the pandemic, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics.
Blacks represent about 20 percent of the population in the local health district. As of Wednesday, they accounted for 21 percent of cases, 25 percent of hospitalizations and 22 percent of deaths.
Latino rates continue to rise, across the board. While Latinos make up about 11 percent of the local health district’s population, they represented 40 percent of cases, 35 percent of hospitalizations and 14 percent of deaths, as of Wednesday.
The local health district continues to reach out to Spanish-speaking communities to provide information about the virus. Those who’d like to request materials in other languages can contact Erin Perkins at erin.perkins@vdh.virginia.gov.
