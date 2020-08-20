Virus update. Rappahannock Health District reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District reported Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,069 cases. For the last seven days, an average of 7.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests given have been positive. As of Thursday’s report, there have been 322 patients hospitalized for the virus.

The total cases included 1,662 in Spotsylvania with 105 hospitalizations; 1,556 in Stafford County with 129 hospitalized; 439 in Fredericksburg with 45 hospitalized; 235 in Caroline County with 23 hospitalized; and 177 in King George County, where 20 people have been treated in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,055 cases in Culpeper County; 658 in Fauquier County; 243 in Orange County; and 219 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 863 new cases and 17 new deaths for a cumulative total of 109,882 cases and 2,427 deaths associated with COVID-19. There have been 8,998 hospital patients with COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday’s report.

