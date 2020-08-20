 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus update. Rappahannock Health District reports 44 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Virus update. Rappahannock Health District reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

Only $5 for 5 months

There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District reported Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,069 cases. For the last seven days, an average of 7.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests given have been positive. As of Thursday’s report, there have been 322 patients hospitalized for the virus.

The total cases included 1,662 in Spotsylvania with 105 hospitalizations; 1,556 in Stafford County with 129 hospitalized; 439 in Fredericksburg with 45 hospitalized; 235 in Caroline County with 23 hospitalized; and 177 in King George County, where 20 people have been treated in the hospital. 

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,055 cases in Culpeper County; 658 in Fauquier County; 243 in Orange County; and 219 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 863 new cases and 17 new deaths for a cumulative total of 109,882 cases and 2,427 deaths associated with COVID-19. There have been 8,998 hospital patients with COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday’s report.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert