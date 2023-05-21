With a cowbell in her right hand and a pack of honey-flavored energy chews in the other, Nancy Oliva hopped from one foot to the other to whatever upbeat song the nearby band was playing — and cheered as loudly as she could — as one runner after another came down Caroline Street Sunday morning.

It didn’t matter that some of the fastest finishers, who nailed the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in 70 minutes or less, were so focused on time they couldn’t take their eyes off the prize and take in the scenery around them.

“Some people ignore you, but I don’t care,” Oliva said, a volunteer for the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. “I’m honored to be here. I love it, I love the energy.”

While more than 3,700 runners from 48 states and five countries filled the streets of Fredericksburg on Sunday, from Central Park to downtown during three separate events, an equally impressive number of Marines and local police officers, church members and nearby residents, ham operators and volunteers took to the asphalt, or the sidewalks, for moral support.

Some coaxed the tired runners to dig deep and make it up brutal Hospital Hill while others offered wet towels, energy bites and words of encouragement, especially from the crowd clustered at the Fredericksburg Visitors Center.

Two people manning a table near the corner of Caroline and William streets gave out beer. The Fredericksburg Urban Hash House Harriers is part of an international group that says it’s the largest drinking club in the world with a running problem, and the couple representing the local chapter identified themselves only by their call signs, “Tutu” and “Bush.”

They started dispensing beer in small plastic cups, soon after 6:30 a.m., and the refreshment attracted the attention of runners, at least those who were in the middle of the pack.

“That’s morale there,” said one bald-headed man as he threw back a cup, thanked the two for the drink and kept moving.

Service members from Marine Corps Base Quantico were picked up in the ungodly moments before 2 a.m. and brought by bus to Fredericksburg to place orange traffic cones and set up tables for supplies. At least one Marine also was put on every corner, and few could have been more animated than Lt. Aidan Hanson.

He clapped for and tried to make eye contact with every person who came by him. At first, the fastest men sprinted through one at a time, then runners came in pairs and trios, then larger packs almost as wide the lanes of closed streets downtown. Hanson kept up a constant and enthusiastic barrage of comments.

“Keep digging, keep it up,” he said. “Good work.”

Every few cheers, he turned around and took a sip from his nearby camouflaged hydration pack.

“I’m about to lose my voice,” he said, about an hour and 45 minutes into the race.

The 23-year-old, who looks more like a teenager, greeted fellow service members — “You can tell by their haircut,” he said — and exchanged a hearty “Ooh–rah” with others, some who looked like their service went back decades.

More than one-third of the runners Sunday were military members, according to race officials. They competed in one of three events: the half-marathon, which was 13.1 miles; the Semper 5ive, 5 miles; or the Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles.

But all those who’d ever put on a race bib shared a common bond on Sunday, and that connection brought Kasie Yao and Misty Kelley from Stafford County to the corner of George Street in downtown Fredericksburg.

There, as they’ve done for the past five years, Yao held an ever-popular sign that stated: “If I see you collapse, I’ll pause your Garmin.” Next to her, Kelley held a sign with a picture of actor Christopher Walken that read: “No time for Walken! Run, Steve, Run.”

“We know what it feels like to be on the other side of the sign,” Yao said, adding they’d both run half-marathons.

“It helps, having people come out and cheer for you,” Kelly said, “especially later in the course when your body is starting to shut down and you need to push through.”

That description pretty much sums up the worst part of the half-marathon trail: the section near the 11-mile marker, from Fall Hill Avenue up Hospital Boulevard and behind the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital.

The “Hill Crew” from the Fredericksburg chapter of Ainsley’s Angels, which offers “inclusive” running events to people in wheelchairs or with other special needs, was decked out in pink shirts and shouted support to those approaching what must have seemed like a mountain summit.

“You got it honey, I see you,” said Shannon Mauro of Fredericksburg to a runner in pale pink who seemed daunted by what lie ahead. “This ain’t nothing but a hill. It’s just a hill. You’re close, you’re so close.”

On the other side, Lorrie Owens had a cheering party waiting for her near Cowan Boulevard. Her son, 4-year-old Boyd, and mother, Donna Watts, sat in the shade, eyes peeled for a woman in a bright orange shirt.

“Here comes Mommy,” Watts yelled as she spotted her daughter.

As Boyd ran up to give his mother a hug, Watts said: “You made it, girlfriend, up the hill. Ya doing all right, you OK?”

“No,” Owens said, as she let loose of her son and set about finishing the last 2 miles of the race.

Another mother–child moment came between Robin and Ellie Dufilho.

Ellie, 18, wore her royal blue cap and gown to the half-marathon and stood on the sidelines, holding a sign that read: “We’re both finishing today.”

Her mother, Robin, had been training for her first such race but was reluctant to participate on Sunday because it was the same day as Ellie’s graduation ceremony with other homeschoolers. Ellie insisted.

“I really like that we got to share wins today,” she said, adding that her dad and brother, as well as paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother from Texas were there to share the moment.

A few hours after Robin Dufilo finished her first marathon in 2 hours, 30 minutes, she traded her running shoes for heels and the family headed to Ellie’s graduation.

“I wanted to take a day that is supposed to be all about me and show the woman who taught me everything I have ever learned in my whole life a little bit of love because she got me to this point,” Ellie said.