Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit which provides pop-up clinics offering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteers for a two-day clinic in Westmoreland County.

The event will be held Sept. 16-17 at Westmoreland High School, 14 Opal Lane in Montross, and is being held in collaboration with Rappahannock Community College and the Virginia Area Health Education Center, Rappahannock Region.

All RAM services are free, and no identification is required. Dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays; eye exams, health screenings, prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site; women’s health exams and general medical exams.

More details on the time of the Westmoreland clinic will be available closer to September, but clinic doors typically open about 6 a.m., according to RAM.

RAM is looking for volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals as well as for general support staff, who can help set up the event on Friday, Sept. 15, and take it down on Sunday, Sept. 17. Also needed are parking staff who can work overnight to greet people, who often show up hours before the clinic opens, and volunteer interpreters to aid patients through the process, both in the parking lot and clinic.

Volunteers do not need to work in the medical field to help as general support. Individuals or organizations interested in helping provide free health-care services to people in Montross and surrounding communities are asked to visit the RAM website at ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.

Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free health-care and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than 196,000 volunteers have supported RAM’s mission.