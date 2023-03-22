A baby forest is growing on a triangular patch of land in the middle of Fredericksburg’s industrial park.

Decades from now, what was a cow pasture will hopefully be a grove of persimmon, black cherry, pawpaw, white oak, red mulberry, elderberry, American plum, hazelnut and serviceberry trees that will contribute to the health of the Rappahannock River.

Over the past few days, adult and student volunteers have planted 800 trees at the Downtown Greens expansion site off Belman Road as part of a reforestation project coordinated by Friends of the Rappahannock.

“You are here to plant the last 100 trees,” Adam Lynch, restoration coordinator and environmental educator with FOR, told a group of AP Environmental Science students from James Monroe High School on Wednesday morning.

Downtown Greens purchased the 56-acre property in the industrial park in 2021. The parcel includes land that has been used for agricultural purposes and is traversed by streams that flow into Deep Run, which in turn flows into the Rappahannock River.

The goal of the reforestation project is to create a riparian buffer, Lynch told the students.

Trees planted in the buffer will help prevent sediment runoff from building up in the river.

“Sediment is the No. 1 pollutant of the river,” said Lyman Hine, a science teacher at James Monroe. “It clouds the water and makes it so fish can’t see their food. It covers their eggs and clogs the waterway.”

The tree buffer will also filter out nutrients and any chemicals leftover from when the land was farmed. It will provide shade, cooling the streams, oxygenating the water and creating a wildlife habitat.

Lynch said FOR will work with a local Eagle Scout to build up the fence surrounding the future forest, making it harder for deer to munch on the little fruit and nut trees.

The baby trees were provided mainly by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the project was funded by a cost-sharing program with the Tri-County City Soil and Water Conservation District, Lynch said.

In addition to planting trees, the students on Wednesday collected baseline data on water quality in the area so they will be able to measure what effect the buffer has.