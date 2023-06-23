The sound of electric drills and hand-held cowbells echoed through the Rappahannock United Way office Wednesday as about 50 volunteers from local businesses gathered for the agency’s annual Day of Action.

Had the weather been different, activities would have been outside, but they had to be moved under cover when the day of participation turned into steady precipitation. Even the tents that United Way workers had put up outside, to protect volunteers from potential summer heat, had to be taken down as heavy wind and rain kept knocking them over.

Agency workers pivoted to Plan B and moved chairs and tables from the community room and turned it into one big work station.

On one end of the room, volunteers used drills, on loan from the Habitat for Humanity, to construct Little Free Libraries for local communities. On the other, groups assembled laundry baskets with items such as toilet paper, dish and laundry soap, trash bags and other necessities for families moving into new housing.

Every time the workers assembled 10 baskets, someone enthusiastically rang a cowbell to mark the progress.

Volunteers from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were assigned the construction work, and teams of two took Ikea-type kits of precut materials, bags of screws and step-by-step directions, and went to work.

Keli Hughes and Mary Kay Beer are at different REC locations and hadn’t met in person before the Day of Action. After putting their heads and collective skills together — Beer loves building projects, while Hughes had hardly held a hammer — the women high-fived when hinges were hung, the door was in place and the handle opened and closed the box as designed.

Hughes took photos and videos, preparing to upload them later to Instagram.

“I’m so proud,” Hughes said as she chronicled the moments.

Megan Dolechi, a staff member at the United Way, was excited to watch the progress of the builders and to see the little libraries take shape. She’s a single mother of a voracious reader who “goes through books so fast, it’s good to have these throughout the community so we can dive in whenever we can.”

The goal of the Little Free Library system is to build community, inspire readers and expand access to books. Participants are encouraged to take a book from the library and share another with others. More than 300 million books have been shared around the world through the system, according to the website littlefreelibrary.org.

Meanwhile, those filling laundry baskets demonstrated a couple skills that have almost been lost to time. At the bottom of each printed note, which explained that the gift of household and hygiene items came from the Rappahannock United Way, Jay Jennings penned a personalized greeting in beautiful cursive writing. Several people commented on his flowing letters.

“It makes a difference than just getting something generic,” Jennings, from Strong Tower Church, said as he wrote the notes, wishing people health and happiness in their new homes. “This shows that some care went into it.”

The personal touch goes a long way, said Christopher Wilson, a fellow church member.

“Much like cursive, that is a lost art,” he said.

Lindsay Gould from Virginia Partners Bank sat on the floor, carefully arranging items in the orange, teal and white laundry baskets. Near her, Carly McLaughlin, a United Way staffer, kept the workers on track as she called out one task after another that needed to be done.

“It’s go-go-go, which is good because there’s plenty to do,” Gould said, “but there’s laughter, too. It’s great being out in the community and seeing how the team works. I’m super-excited and this is fun.”

Volunteers from the Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Flatter Inc., Geico and Wegmans also joined the United Way’s board of directors on the Day of Action projects. The teams built six little libraries and assembled 115 welcome-home kits and 200 literacy kits with paperback books, construction paper, pencils and crayons.

Later that day, representatives from nonprofits that distribute food, help families of prisoners, operate shelters for women and children or provide free legal assistance picked up the various items.

Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way, thanked the volunteers, all wearing dark blue shirts, for the way they made quick work of the day’s tasks. She said the projects perfectly fit the agency’s mission.

“What we’re working for is a community that is hopeful, resilient and self-sufficient,” she said. “When people feel hopeful, they are more able to take care of themselves with education, financial stability and healthy living.”

Last year, the United Way gave out $285,000 in grants to community nonprofits that focus on those areas. In addition, she told volunteers, staff members within the building work daily with local residents to provide “Prosper” services. They range from free financial coaching and workshops to student mentoring, tax services and education workshops in the workplace.

All “Prosper” programs serve the ALICE population, “hard-working individuals” who may have emergency savings “but one emergency can wipe them out,” Donohue said. “If they don’t have a support system, they’re really in trouble.”

More information is available at the United Way website at rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/prosper-services or by calling 540/373-0041.