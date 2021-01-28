Vote on proposed bonuses for Spotsylvania employees falls short

An attempt to give Spotsylvania County employees another pay boost failed this week as the Board of Supervisors wrestled with a state-mandated bonus for sworn Sheriff's Office employees.

The Board of Supervisors was trying to balance things out after 87 deputies were given the $500 bonus, which was approved by state lawmakers and the governor in 2020 as part of the COVID–19 response. That one-time bonus was for sworn Sheriff’s Office personnel funded by the state Compensation Board and did not include deputies whose salaries are paid with local funds.

Supervisors and county staff were concerned that only some public safety received the bonus. During conversations at recent meetings, there was a proposal to use funding freed up by federal COVID-19 money to give bonuses to all public safety employees. That idea expanded to giving bonuses to all county employees, full time and part time.

At Tuesday’s meeting, staff produced a chart showing the costs in each scenario.

It would cost $212,312 to give bonuses to the county's 403 public safety workers—$500 for full-time workers and less for part timers—who did not receive the state bonus. The cost to give bonuses to all employees would be $531,839.

