Vote on proposed bonuses for Spotsylvania employees falls short

An attempt to give Spotsylvania County employees another pay boost failed this week as the Board of Supervisors wrestled with a state-mandated bonus for sworn Sheriff's Office employees.
The Board of Supervisors was trying to balance things out after 87 deputies were given the $500 bonus, which was approved by state lawmakers and the governor in 2020 as part of the COVID–19 response. That one-time bonus was for sworn Sheriff’s Office personnel funded by the state Compensation Board and did not include deputies whose salaries are paid with local funds.
Supervisors and county staff were concerned that only some public safety received the bonus. During conversations at recent meetings, there was a proposal to use funding freed up by federal COVID-19 money to give bonuses to all public safety employees. That idea expanded to giving bonuses to all county employees, full time and part time.
At Tuesday’s meeting, staff produced a chart showing the costs in each scenario.
It would cost $212,312 to give bonuses to the county's 403 public safety workers—$500 for full-time workers and less for part timers—who did not receive the state bonus. The cost to give bonuses to all employees would be $531,839.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin blamed the state for putting the county in the position where it feels the need to give the bonuses. Fellow Supervisor Chris Yakabouski echoed his displeasure with the state’s approach.
The board decided to send state officials a letter denouncing the bonus plan.
Yakabouski also criticized the board for spending too freely. He and Supervisor Kevin Marshall both pointed out that public safety and county employees received pay raises this year.
Supervisor Gary Skinner said the schools still need funding to deal with COVID-19, so he wouldn't support the motion.
McLaughlin said the cost of the bonuses wasn’t much compared with the millions spent on COVID-19, which he said included funding for schools. Then he noted that the School Board had delayed until after March 1 a return to the hybrid learning program that offers in-person classes, a move he said should save more money.
That comment produced a heated response from Supervisor Deborah Frazier, who lamented what she called repeated shots being taken at the school system. The comment seemed to change Frazier’s mind on the bonuses, which she had said she was troubled over but indicated she would support. She eventually abstained.
The other supervisors split the vote, 3–3. Marshall, McLaughlin and David Ross supported the motion and Yakabouski, Gary Skinner and Barry Jett dissented.
