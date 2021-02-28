Vote on Stafford downzoning set for Tuesday

Coen said he will vote to put all growth issues into the discussion of the update of the county’s comprehensive plan, which is up for review by supervisors this year. The plan highlights the county’s goals and objectives, as well as the tools necessary to accomplish them.

“My hope on Tuesday is we’ll do a realistic appraisal of what needs to be done to put growth in the Targeted Growth Area, which is what we want to do,” said Coen.

The plan calls for targeting about 50 percent of the county’s growth into the Targeted Growth Area, where water, sewer and electrical services already exist. Coen said that county goal is far from being met.

“Nothing in the proposal before us actually puts growth in that area,” said Coen. “So why are we pushing forward a proposal that does not achieve what we say we want to achieve?”

Supervisor Gary Snellings said he supports some type of downzoning “that will be satisfactory to everyone without providing 10-acre lots,” while Supervisor Meg Bohmke said one of the proposals supervisors should consider is a “five-lot cap and zone” approach, which limits new agriculturally zoned subdivisions to five lots.