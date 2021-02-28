Vote on Stafford downzoning set for Tuesday

A divided Stafford Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on the proposed downzoning of nearly 90,000 acres in the county.
“To me, it’s so obvious what we need to do,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who believes the downzoning should have happened years ago. “It’ll live or die on Tuesday.”
Downzoning rezones land to a less dense developmental use. The practice is typically done in an effort to limit sprawl. In Stafford’s case, supervisors are considering changing the density of agriculturally zoned parcels from one home per 3 acres to one home per 10 acres.
Dudenhefer said the one home per 3 acre zoning in the county is overwhelming infrastructure that can’t keep up due to excessive growth.
"We've got to build schools at alarming rates for the people who are coming in, Dudenhefer said. "The developers, they just make money and run, they don't have to pay into the infrastructure."
Dudenhefer said the influx of new residents to the county puts additional strain on water and sewer, electricity and emergency services. It also highlights a lack of broadband in rural parts of the county.
"We need to slow this down to where we can try and manage it," said Dudenhefer. "Downzoning is the only tool the state gives us to accomplish that."
Dudenhefer said surrounding counties have more restrictive zoning, allowing fewer homes per acre in some categories.
"It pushes [developers] to Stafford," Dudenhefer said. "They want to build in Stafford because they can make more money. Every person that does not support downzoning has a personal financial interest in it. Developers, realtors, land owners, big landowners—they want to make a killing."
Fauquier, King George, Spotsylvania and Prince William counties are all have a zoning category that limits residential development to one per 10 acres.
Supervisor Tom Coen said downzoning would drop property values for many of his farming constituents in the George Washington District, devastating many of them financially.
“It really is an attack on the rural residents of the county,” said Coen. “We’ve wanted them not to sell their land or do by-right [development], and they have respected that desire, and so now they will be punished.”
But Dudenhefer said most of the rural landowners in Coen’s district are being taxed at a much lower rate because their property is in a land-use category.
“So, they’re already getting a benefit from that,” said Dudenhefer, who represents North Stafford’s Garrisonville District. “My constituents don’t owe them a big windfall at some point in their life.”
Coen said he will vote to put all growth issues into the discussion of the update of the county’s comprehensive plan, which is up for review by supervisors this year. The plan highlights the county’s goals and objectives, as well as the tools necessary to accomplish them.
“My hope on Tuesday is we’ll do a realistic appraisal of what needs to be done to put growth in the Targeted Growth Area, which is what we want to do,” said Coen.
The plan calls for targeting about 50 percent of the county’s growth into the Targeted Growth Area, where water, sewer and electrical services already exist. Coen said that county goal is far from being met.
“Nothing in the proposal before us actually puts growth in that area,” said Coen. “So why are we pushing forward a proposal that does not achieve what we say we want to achieve?”
Supervisor Gary Snellings said he supports some type of downzoning “that will be satisfactory to everyone without providing 10-acre lots,” while Supervisor Meg Bohmke said one of the proposals supervisors should consider is a “five-lot cap and zone” approach, which limits new agriculturally zoned subdivisions to five lots.
In October, supervisors and the county’s Planning Commission held a public hearing on downzoning at Colonial Forge High School. Out of the 40 citizens who attended, three spoke in favor of downzoning, while the rest expressed concerns about lower land values and limiting options for landowners.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, who produced a social media video that examined downzoning in Prince William and Spotsylvania counties, said in both those counties, 3-acre lots are selling for about 70 percent of what 10-acre lots are selling for today.
“Reasonable to assume that would happen here, as well,” said Mayausky.
Mayausky also said downzoning would impact all taxpayers in the county, and said if agricultural properties are devalued, the county’s tax base will drop, leaving county supervisors with two options.
“They can either cut services, or they can increase the real estate tax rate to make up the difference,” Mayausky said.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438