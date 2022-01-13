Voting rights talk set for MLK Day in Fredericksburg

A group of local activists plan to hold a “Conversation on the Bridge” in Fredericksburg on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Rev. Mozett Petway, who heads the Spotsylvania County chapter of the NAACP, said a group of local leaders wanted to gather on the holiday to talk about voting rights, which he and many others believe is under attack.

The gathering will start at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge on Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg. Petway encouraged people to attend the event live but added that the event will be livestreamed on the Spotsylvania NAACP branch Facebook page.

“It’s not a march, not a protest. It’s a conversation at the bridge,” said Petway, adding that the aim of the gathering is to remember what King did for voting rights while also focusing on the need to improve and protect those rights.

The Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965 to protect against racial discrimination in voting. However, the Brennan Center for Justice says two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, “along with a wave of restrictive voting legislation” last year have put voting rights “under threat.”

