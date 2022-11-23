VRE brings back Santa trains, tickets on sale Monday

edited by jonas

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Virginia Railway Express Santa trains are set to return in December.

Tickets, which usually sell out fast, go on sale Monday morning, VRE said in a news release. Tickets can be bought beginning at 10 a.m.

Half of the tickets will be sold online through Eventbrite. The link can be found at vre.org.

The other half will be sold at five stations where the 13 Santa trains will collect passengers: Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Woodbridge, Manassas and Burke Centre.

Online tickets cost $6 while in-person tickets cost $5.

The Santa trains will run Dec. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running as late as 3:30 p.m.

VRE started the Christmas-themed trains in 1995, but they didn't run the past two years due to the pandemic and it's impact on mass transit. VRE ridership is still low, but more riders have been returning to the commuter trains in recent months.

VRE also works with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and its Toys for Tots program, and encourages all riders to bring new, unwrapped gifts to donate.