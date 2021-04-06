VRE chief calls rail expansion a 'generational change'

Wittman said it is “an exciting opportunity” to improve travel through Virginia.

The Republican congressman, whose 1st District covers much of the Fredericksburg area, said he and VRE officials talked about policies during the train ride, focusing on such things as VRE’s work in preparing for and drawing riders back on the trains as figures remain at all-time lows. The rail provider continues to run limited service, but has instituted an intense cleaning process and requires masks and social distancing.

Dalton said rider numbers remain low but “keep ticking up." He added that VRE is taking a “measured approach” and that the vaccine should help in getting people back on VRE trains.

Both men believe the expansion plans are one way to draw passengers back to trains. Also, they and other officials believe the rail expansion plans are a way to improve traffic flow on rails and Interstate 95.

Wittman said the Fredericksburg area is an “incredibly important part" of improving transportation in the state, pointing out the various I–95 projects, the rail expansion and its position as a major commuter hub.