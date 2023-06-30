The Virginia Railway Express commuter rail service marked the opening of a new $52-million maintenance facility on Wednesday near its Spotsylvania County station.

The 33,000-square-foot “Lifecycle Overhaul and Upgrade” facility allows VRE to perform maintenance on trains.

“Previously, vehicle overhauls took place off site, sometimes in the middle of the country,” according to a VRE fact sheet for the Crossroads Maintenance and Storage facility, which will reduce the cost of transporting the trains and the time to fix them.

VRE also says the facility has new machinery that enhances safety and allows crews to address mechanical issues before they become a problem.

According to VRE, the bulk of the funding for the facility came from federal sources, with the rest coming from the state and VRE member localities, which include Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford County.

The VRE station, in the Crossroads Station development off the U.S. 17 Bypass, opened in 2015, and includes a 1,500-space parking lot and a 700-foot platform.