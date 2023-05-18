With ridership still well below pre-pandemic numbers, the Virginia Railway Express is looking for ways to entice more people to ride its commuter trains.

This week, the VRE Operations Board is set to consider whether to offer no-fare Fridays between June 2 and Sept. 1 in an effort to promote the service and boost ridership.

A staff report says Fridays traditionally are low ridership days and offering free rides could entice commuters and non-commuters alike, as well as large groups.

The promotion would cost VRE between $250,000 and $300,000, according to the staff report, which noted that the cost could be covered by federal pandemic relief funds.

VRE staff added in the agenda report that they have learned some potential riders are hesitant to use the service because they don’t know “how to purchase a ticket, how the zone-based fares work, etc.”

The commuter rail provider plans to use the fare-free rides and “how to” videos to help passengers easily learn how the system operates.

Like other transit providers, VRE is still struggling to recover riders lost during the pandemic.

VRE reported 124,664 rider trips in April, according to the CEO report for Friday’s meeting. Those trips averaged out to 6,233 per day.

April’s numbers show improvement over April 2022, when there were 91,682 rider trips, with an average of 4,366 per day.

Those figures still are a far cry from pre-pandemic figures.

In April 2019, VRE trains handled 416,890 rider trips for a daily average of 18,950.

The VRE Operations Board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission office, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. The meeting will stream live on VRE’s YouTube channel.